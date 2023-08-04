13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, August 4, 2023

LAS VEGAS — A sunny, dry pattern is here through the weekend. Las Vegas sees highs between 104° and 108° for the next week, which is a bit above-average for early August. Friday starts near 80° and reaches the triple digits around lunchtime. Afternoon wind gusts will be limited to 20 mph today and tomorrow, but increases to 25-30 mph Sunday through next week. Monday is the first day of school in Clark County; class begins in the upper 80s, midday recess is near 100°, and the final bell sees 105°. Small rain chances develop Wednesday and Thursday as a slight uptick in monsoon humidity develops and encourages partly cloudy conditions.

Lows at night and early in the morning dip to the low 80s during this stretch, with 70s in cooler Las Vegas neighborhoods on the west side and south side of the valley.

To beat the daytime heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.