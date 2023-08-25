13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, August 25, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Friday starts near 80° with sunshine and light winds. We'll hit the mid 90s at midday and 100° this afternoon - our first triple digits in more than a week. Noticeable humidity fuels a 10% rain chance from midday through mid-afternoon, mainly over the higher terrain and not as widespread as the last couple days. We fall through the 90s this evening with overnight lows in the low 80s through the weekend.

Humidity trends down Saturday, with mostly sunny conditions and southwest gusts at 15-20 mph pushing highs to 102°. Sunshine sends highs to 103° Sunday, and we stay near 105°-106° early next week on Monday and Tuesday. Breezes pick up Tuesday and beyond, with southwest gusts around 25 mph each afternoon through midweek. Highs reach 103° Wednesday with a slim 10% rain chance as a monsoon-type pattern tries to develop. Spotty thundershowers are expected Thursday (30% chance) so highs will stay in the upper 90s.

To beat the late summer heat, avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.