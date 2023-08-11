13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, August 11, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Warm and humid conditions encourage a few thundershowers today, Saturday, and Sunday. The chance for a pop-up afternoon storm will be 20% in Las Vegas and 40% in the Spring Mountains. Temperatures start near 80° and finish around 100° each of the next three days. South gusts range from 20-30 mph this afternoon. Weekend gusts should be limited to 10-20 mph.

We'll climb between 100° and 105° Monday and Tuesday as 10% storm chances linger. A ridge of high pressure expands from Texas to the Desert Southwest next week, sending highs between 105° and 110° Wednesday and beyond. Nighttime lows will be in the low and mid 80s in Las Vegas over the next week, with 70s in cooler neighborhoods away from The Strip.

To beat the late summer heat, avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.