13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday afternoon, June 30, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Triple digits officially arrive Friday afternoon (high of 103° at the airport) which ties the record for the latest first 100° day, going back to 1965. We'll make up for lost time with a sizzling weekend; an Excessive Heat Warning is posted for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as highs hit 108°, 112°, and 113°, respectively. Lots of sunshine with late night and early morning low temperatures only cooling to the mid 80s. Breezes remain fairly light during this hot stretch, until 25 mph southwest gusts develop on Monday and linger through Tuesday. Speaking of the Fourth of July, Tuesday highs hit 107°, and the evening weather should be fine for fireworks as southwest breezes linger at 15 mph and temperatures fall into the mid 90s. We'll hover near 105° through the middle of next week, which is actually pretty close to average for early July.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Pollen levels are low-to-medium with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush the predominant pollen types.