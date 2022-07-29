13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Highs climb to 100° today with lots of humidity and a mix of afternoon sun and partial clouds. Isolated mountain storms by mid-afternoon may give way to more scattered storms between late afternoon and early evening around Las Vegas. This would bring the renewed threat of flooding rains, lightning, and severe wind gusts past 50 mph. The chance of storms forming around Las Vegas is about 40%, so it's not a guarantee, but is worth watching as we head from 6pm to 10pm. Southern Nevada stays humid through the weekend and early next week, with storm chances around 30% each afternoon and evening. A stray thundershower will also be possible overnight, although that chance is around 10%. Wake-up temperatures stay in the 80s this weekend with afternoon highs back in the upper 90s. Apart from any severe thunderstorm winds, south or southwest breezes will blow at 10-20 mph each afternoon. Nighttime lows remain in the mid 80s during this stretch. We'll trend drier Tuesday and beyond as dew points drop to the 50s, meaning we can leave storm chances out of the forecast for the first time in over a week. The marginal humidity levels next week should set the stage for a bit more heat, with highs between 100° and 105° each afternoon.