110+ heat in sight for Las Vegas!

TONIGHT: Decreasing cloud cover. Low: 83°

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. SW winds 10-15mph, gusts up to 20mph. 108°

TUESDAY: Sunny. SW winds 10-15mph, gusts up to 20mph. High: 109°

Seasonable warmth and partial cloud cover settled over Southern Nevada on this 5th of July. The dynamic skies part of former Tropical Storm Douglas, but not dropping much precipitation to our region. That sky cover will diminish overnight and into tomorrow.

Get ready for sizzling temperatures this coming week as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over the region. We're looking at Las Vegas to finally see 110+ highs by mid-week, which means heat illness risk will increase. That above-average warmth will stay with us through next weekend. Stay safe — drink plenty of water and take breaks from the sun when outdoors. Southerly breezes return Monday and Tuesday with gusts around 20mph.

We have a shot at monsoonal moisture next weekend into early next week. The precipitation chances are still being fine-tuned, but right now it looks like the set-up will be there for us to see some storms roll through Southern Nevada. The Climate Prediction Center forecast for the week of July 13-19th is forecasting wetter than average conditions in the Pacific Southwest.