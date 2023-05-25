This popular Wayfair office chair is on sale for over 70% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re in need of a new office chair, Wayfair is offering a deep discount on one that not only has fantastic reviews but is also quite stylish.

Regularly priced at $616, this high back executive swivel office chair is now just $167.99, a savings of 76% or $448. There is no discount code or coupon to get the deal — simply add it to your cart and it’s yours. Wayfair does not say how long the sale will last, however, so you’ll want to grab it soon just in case it disappears quickly.

While the chair material comes in black, white or gray, the metal arms come in chrome, gold, black or rose gold. Prices vary depending on which one you select — but you’ll get the biggest discount on white with a chrome frame, as that is priced higher than the other colors. If you want to spend less, however, black with gold arms is priced at $153.99, which is a savings of $124 from the regular price of $278.

The chair has a weight capacity of 250 pounds, with a high back and padded arms. It also has a “waterfall” seat, which Wayfair says reduces pressure on your legs, and it swivels and has a tilt lock mechanism.

With nearly 7,000 reviews, the chair has a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s comfortable, great quality, a good price and easy to assemble. One customer who gave it 5 stars says it is “super comfortable and chic.”

“Looks great with my desk and very modern,” wrote Christina. “Rolls easy and enjoy that the arms are slim and fit easy under the desk.”

The chair is part of Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale, which includes discounts on a variety of items like up to 60% off outdoor furniture, up to 70% off area rugs and up to 30% off grills.

You’ll also find other items on sale that would go well in an office, like up to 50% off curtains, up to 70% off wall art and up to 40% off storage and organization items.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.