Top-rated Waterpik flosser is 55% off today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

Dental health is a key component to our overall physical well-being. Unfortunately, brushing alone doesn’t remove all the bacteria and food particles left over from eating, drinking and snacking all day.

Despite that knowledge — and constant reminders from our dentists — flossing just hasn’t “stuck” for many of us. According to U.S. News and World Report, 37% (or fewer) Americans floss daily after brushing their teeth.

Water flossing, also known as oral irrigating, is a great alternative to traditional flossing. The process can help reduce inflammation and bleeding and improve oral health, all without many of the issues that make traditional flossing such a chore.

If you want to explore using a water flosser and don’t know which one to start with, there’s an exclusive deal being offered during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale on the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, that will save you 55% off the normal price.

Aren’t familiar with Waterpik? The fact that nine out of 10 dental professionals recommend the brand among water flossers is a big selling point.

This corded, electric-powered Waterpik water flosser has 10 different settings and seven tips in the box for multiple users to use it without mixing up their tips. It holds enough water for 90 seconds of continuous use at a time and features a built-time timer that pauses briefly at 30 seconds and 60 seconds to help you keep on track of how long you’ve been flossing.

According to Waterpik, you can remove up to 99.9% of plaque with this device and it’s up to 50% more effective than dental floss for boosting gum health.

Currently rated the No. 1 seller in Power Dental Flossers by Amazon, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser comes highly recommended. Even with more than 110,000 global ratings so far, this water flosser has an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. Common compliments include that it’s easy to use and achieves a deep clean.

Several people have left extensive reviews with their own tips and tricks. One woman, who left a five-star review and whose dentist recommended the Waterpik in the first place, said she would purchase it again and would also recommend it to a friend.

Sylvia S. echoed this enthusiasm. She had sensitive gums and found flossing to be painful. “I have tight teeth at the tops and wider at the gums so cutting my gums was an everyday occurrence with almost always bleeding,” she wrote. “Within days of using the water flosser, my bleeding subsided and this is the best my gums have ever been.”

If you’ve been in the market for a water flosser, this might just be the time to strike!

