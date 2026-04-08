Warm with More Wind on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:63° Winds: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy High:87° Winds: S 5-15 G25

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy High:82° Winds: SW 5-15 G25



Wednesday’s Haiku

Low sixties tonight

Breezy and warm on Thursday

Mix of sun and clouds

Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows the 60s. More clouds and wind on Thursday as the next system approaches the region with gusts around 25 mph out of the southwest. Similar conditions on Friday. Cooler and windier with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms this weekend. Highs in the 70s on Saturday and only in the upper 60s on Sunday. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s this week.

