What are the statutory initiatives in Nevada?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The election is over, and the newly elected members are hearing our voice in the state legislature.

There's a trio of initiatives to propose new state laws that may affect you.

Let's take a look.

First, there's an initiative to cap attorney's fees at 20% for all civil actions.

A PAC backed by rideshare giant Uber and some Nevada business groups is supporting the measure aimed at frivolous lawsuits.

Second, The Clark County Education Association is preparing to turn in signatures next week for a measure that would allow teachers to go on strike.

Currently, Nevada law prohibits strikes by public employees in exchange for them having binding arbitration in their contracts.

Third, a measure to cap interest rates on loans in Nevada at a maximum of 36% and protect you from what backers call predatory lenders.

That measure is currently being challenged in court.

So what happens now?

The initiatives will be presented to state lawmakers in February, and they have 40 days to decide whether to pass them exactly as written.

If lawmakers don't act or if the governor vetoes the initiatives, they will end up on the November 26 ballot, and voters will decide.

However, there's a catch: lawmakers can also put their version of any of these initiatives on the ballot.

If they do that, whichever one gets the most votes becomes law.

If any of them become law, the legislature cannot change them for at least three years.

The deadline to submit signatures is Wednesday.

Channel 13 will track the progress of each of these measures once the legislature convenes in Carson City in February.