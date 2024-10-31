VP nominee Gov. Tim Walz to visit Las Vegas again on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With just days away from election day, Vice Presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz will visit Las Vegas on Saturday morning to participate in a series of political events in the city.

Details are still limited.

His arrival follows visits from both presidential nominees on Halloween.

