Need to cure your ballot? Here's how you can do that

(KTNV) — If you cast your ballot by mail and have been contacted by your local county Clerk or Registrar's Office to verify your identity, then you need to cure your signature for your vote to be counted.

In Nevada, this must be done no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Where to cure my signature?

From the Nevada Secretary of State:

If a voter receives notification from their county that they need to cure their signature, they can go to Cure.NV.gov to complete the signature curing process or contact their local county election official directly.

From there, find your county and follow the instructions to start the signature curing process.

How to check if my mail-in ballot was received?

You can check if your local election office has received your mail-in ballot by contacting them or by viewing your existing voter registration at Vote.NV.gov.

This is also where you can check if your ballot requires a signature or ID cure.