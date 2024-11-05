Nevada Secretary of State releases timeline of election results and signature curing process

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In preparation for Election Day, the Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar has released a timeline for election results and more information on the state's signature curing process for ballots.

“Nevada is a crucial battleground state, and I’m excited to see more Nevadans make their voices heard tomorrow and impact the future of our country,” Secretary Aguilar said.

“Election officials have been preparing for this for the last two years, and we’re expecting a smooth and safe election day for voters and election workers.”

Timeline of Election Results

Election Night | After the Secretary of State's Office has confirmed all Nevada polls are closed and the last voter has voted, the first results will be posted on Results.NV.gov.

If you are in line by 7 p.m., stay in line . As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote regardless of the polling location's closure time. The first results will include mail ballots received before Election Day, and early voting in-person results. Election Day in-person results will be included in subsequent data uploads as counties tabulate and send them to the Secretary of State's Office.

After the Secretary of State's Office has confirmed all Nevada polls are closed and the last voter has voted, the first results will be posted on Results.NV.gov. November 9 | The deadline for county election officials to accept mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day.

The deadline for county election officials to accept mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day. November 12 | The deadline for voters to cure their ballots.

The deadline for voters to cure their ballots. November 15 | Canvass of the general election returns by each county board of commissioners/supervisors.

Canvass of the general election returns by each county board of commissioners/supervisors. November 26 | Canvass of the general election returns by the Nevada Supreme Court.

Canvass of the general election returns by the Nevada Supreme Court. December 17 | The Electoral College meets.

WATCH | Why does Nevada have to wait for election results?

Nevada will have to wait for election results

Signature Curing

When you vote, Nevada law requires election officials to verify your identity.



However, if questions arise about your signature on your ballot (your signature doesn't match, is missing, etc.), then the county Clerk or Registrar's Office will attempt to contact you so they can verify your identity.

The Secretary of State's Office said this is part of the signature curing process to ensure ballot security and that it is counted.

This is why it is imperative to have updated contact information on your voter registration (Vote.NV.gov) so local election officials can contact you if they need to verify your identity. The deadline to cure your ballot is Nov. 12.

“It’s critically important that voters be aware of the potential need to cure their ballots, to make sure their voices are heard and votes are counted,” Secretary Aguilar said.

“This is especially important for young voters who may not have a practiced signature or older voters whose signatures have changed over time.”

How many ballots need their signature cured so far? As of 9 a.m. Nov. 4, a total of 24,240 ballots need their signatures cured statewide. The largest portion comes from Clark County at 16,123 followed by Washoe County at 5,494. These numbers will increase now through the deadline to cure voter ballots on Nov. 12. So far, 10,399 ballots have been successfully cured across the state. Signature Cures as of 11-4-24 at 9AM by christian.hudspeth on Scribd

The Secretary of State's Office said the timeline to cure signatures could delay unofficial calls by the press and other data analysts for the races in Nevada until after the deadline on Nov. 12.

Remember those signature update cards back in August?

This was a step the Secretary of State's Office said they did to expedite and minimize the curing process. Registered voters would have received these cards in the mail to voluntarily update their signatures for local election officials.

Nevada is infamously known for taking a long time to count ballots because of the state's signature-curing process. So far, the Secretary of State's Office is reporting that more than 200,000 signature cards were returned statewide.

The Secretary of State's Office said they will also be sending out text messages to voters who need to cure their ballot before the deadline on Nov. 12.

Can I still register to vote and vote in this year's election?

Yes.

But there are some stipulations.

You must:



Have a valid Nevada driver's license, or

Have a valid Nevada identification card, and

Vote in-person at a polling location.

And if your residential address does not match the one on your identification, you must also:



Provide proof of Nevada residency.

For more information on same-day registration, visit the Secretary of State's website by clicking the link here.

Channel 13's 2024 Voter Guide has answers to questions you may have as you head to the polls — including where to find a polling place in your neighborhood and a breakdown of the seven questions you'll encounter on your 2024 ballot.