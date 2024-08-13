Active Clark County voters asked to update signatures, but some worry about identity theft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is mailing voters signature update forms, asking them to provide an updated signature that will be matched to the one they use to sign in at the polls or submit a mail-in ballot in November.

The cards are entirely voluntary, and nothing will change if voters ignore the form and fail to update their signatures, the county says.

The county has also posted a notice about the forms on its website.

"Returning the card is OPTIONAL," the note reads. "If you do not return it, then the current signature in your voter registration records will remain the same. Providing your Driver's License Number, last 4 digits of your Social Security Number, or date of birth are also OPTIONAL."

The cards ask for a new signature within a 3-1/2-by-1-inch box, along with spaces for optional identification, including a driver's license number, the last four digits of a Social Security number or a date of birth.

"Dear voter: As we prepare for the upcoming general election, we are reaching out to all active voters to provide you with the opportunity to update the signature we have in our records for you," the card reads.

"Nevada law requires us to use your signature to confirm your identity when voting ... and having an updated signature could make it easier to process your mail ballot or check you in at a polling place. While completing this form is optional, we are encouraging voters to sign and return this mailer to use by Sept, 12, 2024."

Voters are instructed to fold the card over and secure it with tape. Postage on the cards is free.

Some viewers of KTNV Channel 13 emailed the station to express concerns about the cards, including the fear of identity theft.

One person suggested the cards were not secure and said she was asking people not to sign. Another said there was no way to determine if someone else had intercepted the form and submitted their own signature. He also suggested that, if a person were to update their registration in person, additional information would be required, unlike on the signature update form, where it is optional.

Channel 13 has reached out to the voter registrar's office to get additional information about the cards.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

