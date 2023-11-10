Where to celebrate Veterans Day 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday is Veterans Day, which is celebrated every year on Nov. 11.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, World War I officially ended with the Treaty of Versailles, which was signed on June 28, 1919. However, fighting ended when an armistice between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on Nov. 11, 1918.

"To us in American, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in this country's service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations," then-President Woodrow Wilson said in Nov. 1919.

It is a chance to honor America's heroes and those that have made sacrifices to serve our country. We're rounded up several businesses and organizations across Southern Nevada that are having Veterans Day specials as well as different Veterans Day programs across the valley.

The Strat - PT's Wings & Sports, Star Café

The Strat is offering active-duty and retired service members a 20% discount on meals at PT's Wings & Sports and Star Café. A valid military ID must be presented at the time of the visit to redeem the offer. The Strat also offers discounted room rates of 10% as well as half-priced Tower admission for active duty and retired service members. You can find more information on those offers here.

The Mirage - The Still

The Still will offer a 15% military discount on Nov. 11. That's for guests who have a valid military ID.

Miracle Mile Shops - Cabo Wabo Cantina

On Nov. 11, Cabo Wabo is giving veterans and military personnel with a valid military ID 20% off all food items. The cantina also offers a daily 10% discount to all military personnel, including active duty, reserves and retired.

Green Valley Ranch Casino - Borracha Mexican Cantina, Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Borracha Mexican Cantina and Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca will offer a 15% military discount on Nov. 11. That's for guests who have a valid military ID.

Red Rock Casino - Side Piece Pizza

Side Piece Pizza will offer a 15% military discount on Nov. 11. That's for guests who have a valid military ID.

South Point Casino - Garden Buffet

Casino officials said they're recognizing all active military and veterans by offering a free buffet for two at the Garden Buffet. That will be available on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. All veterans and military must present a military ID to redeem.

Palace Station - Tailgate Social

Tailgate Social will offer a 15% military discount on Nov. 11. That's for guests who have a valid military ID.

UnCommons - AMARI Italian Kitchen

The restaurant, which is located in the UnCommons development in the southwest valley, is offering a 10% discount on Nov. 11.

Downtown Summerlin - Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

Pancho's is offering a 15% discount on food for veterans and active-duty personnel with a valid military ID.

Kona Grill

Veterans will receive 50% from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. The offer is valid for dine-in only, excludes alcoholic beverages and cannot be combined with any other offers. Guests must also show their military ID.

STK Steakhouse

Veterans will be eligible to get 50% off food from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. Guests must show their military ID.

Applebee's

According to the restaurant chain, veterans and active duty military will be able to have a free meal and pick from eight different entrees. The offer is for dine-in only.

California Pizza Kitchen

Restaurant officials said veterans and active military can eat for free by selecting an item from their special menu. Upsells and additions may not ne included with the promo.

Chili's

Chili's is also offering a free meal to veterans on Nov. 11. Veterans and active military members will be able to pick from a special menu. You must present a military ID to redeem the offer and it's for dine-in only. No substitutions can be made and this cannot be combined with other offers. Beverages and gratuity are not included.

Hooters

Hooters is offering a free meal to active and retired military. They will be able to select their meal from a special menu. The offer is for dine-in only and a beverage purchase is required. A military ID must also be shown and only one offer is allowed per person. This is not valid with any other discounts and menu items may vary by locations.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut and coffee for veterans on Nov. 11. There are multiple locations participating in the valley including Krispy Kreme locations at Circus Circus, Excalibur, Rainbow Springs, Craig Road, and South Eastern Avenue.

Little Caesars

The pizza chain said that on Nov. 11, veterans can get free Hot-N-Ready lunch combos, which includes four slices of Detroit-Style Deep Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product. That will be available at participating stores between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

Outback Steakhouse

According to Outback, they offer a 10% heroes discount every day to military veterans, service members, police, firefighters, first responders, nurses, doctors, and medical staff with a valid medical, state or federal service ID. That discount excludes alcohol and taxes and isn't available via online ordering.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster officials said that on Nov. 11, they'll be offering veterans as well as active duty military and reservists a free appetizer or dessert. Guests need to show a valid military ID to redeem the offer.

Red Robin

Restaurant officials said veterans and active military guests can get a free Big Tavern Burger on Nov. 11 with bottomless steak fries. The offer is for dine-in only and not for online or to-go orders. Substitutions or additions may result in an added charge.

Starbucks

On Nov. 11, Starbucks is giving veterans, military service members and military spouses a free 12-ounce coffee. It's for café and drive-thru orders only.

White Castle

White Castle is offering free individual combo meals or a breakfast combo meal to all veterans and active-duty service members who dine in at participating restaurants on Nov. 11. No purchase is necessary but guests will be asked to show a military ID.

Dave & Buster's

Veterans and active duty service members can stop by participating locations on Nov. 11 and grab a free entrée up to $20 as well as a $10 Power Card.

The Cosmopolitan - The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

The Barbershop is offering 25% off all barber services on Nov. 11 with a military ID.

The Venetian

According to resort officials, the Venetian offers special rates on hotel stays for active and retired U.S. military. The military rates start at 30% off when booking directly with The Venetian. You can learn more by called Resort Services at 866-659-9643. Resort officials said rates are based on availability and a valid military ID or personnel badge must be shown when you check in. The Venetian will also turn their resort tower signs red, white, and blue on Nov. 11. They will also honor employees who have served in the military by displaying their photo's on the resort's marquee on the Las Vegas Strip from 9 a.m. to midnight on Nov. 11.

Walmart

Walmart is matching donations two to on whenever customers round up to donate to veteran organizations, checkout on Walmart,com, or in the app. The promotion runs through Nov. 30. According to Walmart officials, organizations like the Edward Kline Memorial Homeless Veterans Fund in Las Vegas have already signed up for the program and are eligible to receive these donations. Local veterans' associations that haven't signed up for the program and are interested in possibly receiving donations can learn more here.

National Park Service

In honor of Veterans Day, the National Park Service said they are waiving all entrance fees for guests on Nov. 11. However, that doesn't include camping fees. The discount applies to places like Death Valley National Park, the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and Zion National Park.