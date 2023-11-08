Death Valley to waive all entrance fees in honor of Veterans Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those looking to visit Death Valley National Park this weekend are in for a treat!

In honor of Veterans Day, the National Park Service announced on Tuesday that it would waive all entrance fees for guests. However, those looking to spend the night will still be subject to camping fees.

Officials say that the temporary shallow lake at Badwater Basin — brought about by this historic rainfall the park saw earlier this year — and an astronomy program make this an ideal time to visit.

Many of the park's secondary roads will remain closed due to extensive flood damage from the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary.

The Las Vegas Astronomical Society and NPS park rangers will host an astronomy program on Friday and Saturday nights.