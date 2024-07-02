Where to watch fireworks for the Fourth of July in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fireworks are a staple part of Fourth of July celebrations, and the Las Vegas valley knows how to celebrate! See fireworks light up the sky this July 4th in an area near you.
The Strip & Downtown
Caesars Palace | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- 3570 S Las Vegas Boulevard, Paradise, NV 89109
- You can view the fireworks outside the casino near the Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalk, or at the Venus Pool + Lounge at Caesars Palace, GIADA at The Cromwell, or Re:MATCH Bar at The LINQ Hotel + Experience.
- For more information, visit Caesars Entertainment's website by clicking the link here.
Circa Resort & Casino | July 4 | Fireworks begin after dark
- 8 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
- There will be several events at Circa Resort & Casino like the Star-Spangled Glamour event at the Legacy Club and their first-ever Weenies and Bikinis contest at Stadium Swim.
- For more information, visit Circa's website by clicking the link here.
Plaza Hotel & Casino | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- 1 N Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
- The firework show will be at the Plaza's South Tower.
- For more information, visit the Plaza's website by clicking the link here.
Sphere | July 4 | Fireworks begin after 9:30 p.m.
- 255 Sands Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89169
- Sphere will be celebrating their one-year anniversary of the Exosphere with an all-new, six-act show — the "Sphere Fourth of July Celebration" along with the launch of "XO Audio."
- Sphere will be showcasing the winners of Clark Conty students' artwork on the Exosphere.
- You can also watch the fireworks in person or via the new "XO Stream" at TheSphere.com. Going forward, the new XO Stream will be live 24/7.
Northwest Las Vegas
Buckskin Basin Park | July 4 | Fireworks begin after dark
- 7350 Buckskin Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89129
- The event is part of the Las Vegas City Council's "Blast Off in the Basin" event.
Wayne Bunder Park | July 4 | Fireworks begin after dark
- 7351 W Alexander Road, Las Vegas, NV 89129
- The event is part of the Las Vegas City Council's "Blast Off in the Basin" event.
Northeast Las Vegas
Las Vegas Motor Speedway | July 3 | Fireworks begin after the races
- 7000 Las Vegas Boulevard N, Las Vegas, NV 89115
- The event is part of the speedway's annual Night of Fire at the Bullring.
- For more information and tickets, you can visit the Las Vegas Motor Speedway's website by clicking the link here.
Southwest Las Vegas
Durango Casino & Resort | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- 6915 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89148
- Durango is having a fireworks viewing party at the Bel-Aire Backyard Lawn.
- For more information, you can visit Durango Casino & Resort's website by clicking the link here.
Palms Casino Resort | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- 4321 W Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103
- You can watch the firework viewing party for $30 at the Ghostbar Rooftop Lounge. The event begins at 7 p.m.
- For special VIP options, visit the Palms Casino Resort's website by clicking the link here.
Henderson
Cowabunga Bay | July 4 and July 5 | Fireworks begin at 8:50 p.m.
- 900 Galleria Drive, Henderson, NV 89011
- Cowabunga Bay is holding several Fourth of July festivities as part of "Red, White & Kaboom" starting on July 3, but fireworks will be on July 4 and July 5.
- For more information, visit Cowabunga Bay's website by clicking the link here.
Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson, NV 89052
- The fireworks show can be viewed from the resort's Backyard.
- For more information and tickets, you can visit Green Valley Ranch's website by clicking the link here.
Heritage Park | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- 350 S Racetrack Road, Henderson, NV 89015
- This free event is great for families. For more information, visit the city of Henderson's website by clicking the link here.
Lake Las Vegas | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Lake Las Vegas will be holding several Fourth of July events—such as Lake Las Vegas Watersports' 4th of July Fireworks Paddleevent.
M Resort Spa & Casino | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- 12300 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Henderson, NV 89044
- The resort is hosting a poolside firework show.
- For more information, visit M Resort's website by clicking the link here.
Summerlin
Cowabunga Canyon | July 3 and July 4 | Fireworks begin at 8:50 p.m.
- 7055 S Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89148
- Cowabunga Canyon is holding several Fourth of July festivities as part of "Red, White & Kaboom" starting on July 3. Fireworks will be shown on July 3 and July 4.
- For more information, visit Cowabunga Canyon's website by clicking the link here.
Las Vegas Ballpark | July 2 and July 3 | Fireworks begin after the Aviators game
- 1650 S Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135
- For more information and tickets, visit the Las Vegas Ballpark's website by clicking the link here.
Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- 11011 W Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89135
- Red Rock's Sandbar pool is having a fireworks viewing party.
- For more information and tickets, visit Red Rock's website by clicking the link here.
Boulder City
Veterans' Memorial Park | Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- 1650 Buchanan Boulevard, Boulder City, NV 89005
- This firework festival is part of the Boulder City Damboree. Click here for more information.
Mesquite
Sports and Event Complex | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- 1635 World Champion Way, Mesquite, NV 89034
- Mesquite is holding its "Rockets Over the Red Mesa" July 4th event for free. For more information, visit the city of Mesquite's website by clicking the link here.
Pahrump
Petrack Park | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- 150 NV-160, Pahrump, NV 89060
- The city of Pahrump's "Fireworks Spectacular" is free to the public. You can find more information at the city of Pahrump's website by clicking the link here.
Laughlin
Laughlin River Walk | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
- 1900 S Casino Drive, Laughlin, NV 89029
- This event is part of Laughlin's "Rockets Over the River" festivities.