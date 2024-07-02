Watch Now
Where to watch fireworks for the Fourth of July in the Las Vegas valley

KTNV
Here's where to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 02, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fireworks are a staple part of Fourth of July celebrations, and the Las Vegas valley knows how to celebrate! See fireworks light up the sky this July 4th in an area near you.

The Strip & Downtown

Caesars Palace | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

  • 3570 S Las Vegas Boulevard, Paradise, NV 89109
  • You can view the fireworks outside the casino near the Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalk, or at the Venus Pool + Lounge at Caesars Palace, GIADA at The Cromwell, or Re:MATCH Bar at The LINQ Hotel + Experience.
  • For more information, visit Caesars Entertainment's website by clicking the link here.

Circa Resort & Casino | July 4 | Fireworks begin after dark

  • 8 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
  • There will be several events at Circa Resort & Casino like the Star-Spangled Glamour event at the Legacy Club and their first-ever Weenies and Bikinis contest at Stadium Swim.
  • For more information, visit Circa's website by clicking the link here.

Plaza Hotel & Casino | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Sphere | July 4 | Fireworks begin after 9:30 p.m.

  • 255 Sands Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89169
  • Sphere will be celebrating their one-year anniversary of the Exosphere with an all-new, six-act show — the "Sphere Fourth of July Celebration" along with the launch of "XO Audio."
  • Sphere will be showcasing the winners of Clark Conty students' artwork on the Exosphere.
  • You can also watch the fireworks in person or via the new "XO Stream" at TheSphere.com. Going forward, the new XO Stream will be live 24/7.

Northwest Las Vegas

Buckskin Basin Park | July 4 | Fireworks begin after dark

  • 7350 Buckskin Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89129
  • The event is part of the Las Vegas City Council's "Blast Off in the Basin" event.

Wayne Bunder Park | July 4 | Fireworks begin after dark

  • 7351 W Alexander Road, Las Vegas, NV 89129
  • The event is part of the Las Vegas City Council's "Blast Off in the Basin" event.

Northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Motor Speedway | July 3 | Fireworks begin after the races

Southwest Las Vegas

Durango Casino & Resort | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Palms Casino Resort | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Henderson

Cowabunga Bay | July 4 and July 5 | Fireworks begin at 8:50 p.m.

  • 900 Galleria Drive, Henderson, NV 89011
  • Cowabunga Bay is holding several Fourth of July festivities as part of "Red, White & Kaboom" starting on July 3, but fireworks will be on July 4 and July 5.
  • For more information, visit Cowabunga Bay's website by clicking the link here.

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Heritage Park | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Lake Las Vegas | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

M Resort Spa & Casino | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Summerlin

Cowabunga Canyon | July 3 and July 4 | Fireworks begin at 8:50 p.m.

  • 7055 S Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89148
  • Cowabunga Canyon is holding several Fourth of July festivities as part of "Red, White & Kaboom" starting on July 3. Fireworks will be shown on July 3 and July 4.
  • For more information, visit Cowabunga Canyon's website by clicking the link here.

Las Vegas Ballpark | July 2 and July 3 | Fireworks begin after the Aviators game

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Boulder City

Veterans' Memorial Park | Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Mesquite

Sports and Event Complex | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Pahrump

Petrack Park | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Laughlin

Laughlin River Walk | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

  • 1900 S Casino Drive, Laughlin, NV 89029
  • This event is part of Laughlin's "Rockets Over the River" festivities.
Read more on the Fourth of July on Channel 13:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

