Where to watch fireworks for the Fourth of July in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fireworks are a staple part of Fourth of July celebrations, and the Las Vegas valley knows how to celebrate! See fireworks light up the sky this July 4th in an area near you.

The Strip & Downtown

Caesars Palace | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



3570 S Las Vegas Boulevard, Paradise, NV 89109

You can view the fireworks outside the casino near the Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalk, or at the Venus Pool + Lounge at Caesars Palace, GIADA at The Cromwell, or Re:MATCH Bar at The LINQ Hotel + Experience.

For more information, visit Caesars Entertainment's website by clicking the link here.

Circa Resort & Casino | July 4 | Fireworks begin after dark



8 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

There will be several events at Circa Resort & Casino like the Star-Spangled Glamour event at the Legacy Club and their first-ever Weenies and Bikinis contest at Stadium Swim.

For more information, visit Circa's website by clicking the link here.

Plaza Hotel & Casino | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



1 N Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

The firework show will be at the Plaza's South Tower.

For more information, visit the Plaza's website by clicking the link here.

Sphere | July 4 | Fireworks begin after 9:30 p.m.



255 Sands Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Sphere will be celebrating their one-year anniversary of the Exosphere with an all-new, six-act show — the "Sphere Fourth of July Celebration" along with the launch of "XO Audio."

Sphere will be showcasing the winners of Clark Conty students' artwork on the Exosphere.

You can also watch the fireworks in person or via the new "XO Stream" at TheSphere.com. Going forward, the new XO Stream will be live 24/7.

Northwest Las Vegas

Buckskin Basin Park | July 4 | Fireworks begin after dark



7350 Buckskin Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89129

The event is part of the Las Vegas City Council's "Blast Off in the Basin" event.

Wayne Bunder Park | July 4 | Fireworks begin after dark

7351 W Alexander Road, Las Vegas, NV 89129

The event is part of the Las Vegas City Council's "Blast Off in the Basin" event.

Northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Motor Speedway | July 3 | Fireworks begin after the races

7000 Las Vegas Boulevard N, Las Vegas, NV 89115

The event is part of the speedway's annual Night of Fire at the Bullring.

For more information and tickets, you can visit the Las Vegas Motor Speedway's website by clicking the link here.

Southwest Las Vegas

Durango Casino & Resort | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



6915 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Durango is having a fireworks viewing party at the Bel-Aire Backyard Lawn.

For more information, you can visit Durango Casino & Resort's website by clicking the link here.

Palms Casino Resort | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



4321 W Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103

You can watch the firework viewing party for $30 at the Ghostbar Rooftop Lounge. The event begins at 7 p.m.

For special VIP options, visit the Palms Casino Resort's website by clicking the link here.

Henderson

Cowabunga Bay | July 4 and July 5 | Fireworks begin at 8:50 p.m.



900 Galleria Drive, Henderson, NV 89011

Cowabunga Bay is holding several Fourth of July festivities as part of "Red, White & Kaboom" starting on July 3, but fireworks will be on July 4 and July 5.

For more information, visit Cowabunga Bay's website by clicking the link here.

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson, NV 89052

The fireworks show can be viewed from the resort's Backyard.

For more information and tickets, you can visit Green Valley Ranch's website by clicking the link here.

Heritage Park | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



350 S Racetrack Road, Henderson, NV 89015

This free event is great for families. For more information, visit the city of Henderson's website by clicking the link here.

Lake Las Vegas | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



Lake Las Vegas will be holding several Fourth of July events—such as Lake Las Vegas Watersports' 4th of July Fireworks Paddleevent.

M Resort Spa & Casino | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



12300 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Henderson, NV 89044

The resort is hosting a poolside firework show.

For more information, visit M Resort's website by clicking the link here.

Summerlin

Cowabunga Canyon | July 3 and July 4 | Fireworks begin at 8:50 p.m.



7055 S Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Cowabunga Canyon is holding several Fourth of July festivities as part of "Red, White & Kaboom" starting on July 3. Fireworks will be shown on July 3 and July 4.

For more information, visit Cowabunga Canyon's website by clicking the link here.

Las Vegas Ballpark | July 2 and July 3 | Fireworks begin after the Aviators game



1650 S Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135

For more information and tickets, visit the Las Vegas Ballpark's website by clicking the link here.

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



11011 W Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89135

Red Rock's Sandbar pool is having a fireworks viewing party.

For more information and tickets, visit Red Rock's website by clicking the link here.

Boulder City

Veterans' Memorial Park | Fireworks start at 9 p.m.



1650 Buchanan Boulevard, Boulder City, NV 89005

This firework festival is part of the Boulder City Damboree. Click here for more information.

Mesquite

Sports and Event Complex | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



1635 World Champion Way, Mesquite, NV 89034

Mesquite is holding its "Rockets Over the Red Mesa" July 4th event for free. For more information, visit the city of Mesquite's website by clicking the link here.

Pahrump

Petrack Park | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



150 NV-160, Pahrump, NV 89060

The city of Pahrump's "Fireworks Spectacular" is free to the public. You can find more information at the city of Pahrump's website by clicking the link here.

Laughlin

Laughlin River Walk | July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

