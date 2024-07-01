Helpful tips to keep you and your pets safe during 4th of July festivities

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — With the Fourth of July comes firework celebrations for many across the nation. Amid the festivities, public officials are emphasizing the importance of public safety for you, others, and your pets.

Protecting Yourself

Your personal safety and the safety of others are paramount during holiday periods. Public officials have provided tips and resources to make sure your Fourth of July celebrations stay safe.

Smoke Inhalation

Clark County is issuing an Air Quality Smoke Advisory starting Thursday, July 4, through Sunday, July 7 due to elevated smoke levels from local firework celebrations.

While the celebrations may be exciting, the county has provided some helpful tips to limit personal exposure to smoke inhalation during the celebrations.



If you see or smell smoke, stay indoors.

Keep your windows and doors closed.

Limit your physical exercise outside on days with high levels of fine particles in the air. Increased exercise makes you breathe heavier and therefore increases the amount of particles you inhale.

If your indoor air filters are dirty, consider changing them.

Illegal Fireworks

The county said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and partnering agencies will also be enforcing their "You Light It, We Write It" campaign—an effort to remind the community to keep firework displays "Safe & Sane" and to limit the use of illegal firework displays.

For more information, visit the "You Light It, We Write It" webpage.

LVMPD said if you need to report illegal fireworks during the Fourth of July, do not call 911 unless it presents a life-threatening emergency. Instead, report illegal fireworks online at www.ISpyFireworks.com or by calling 311.

Staying Safe on the Water

If you're celebrating the Fourth of July outside, it's important to stay hydrated as temperatures are reaching more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer months.

But many people also celebrate out on the beaches and water—like Lake Mead.

Officials with the Lake Mead National Recreation Area are expecting increased visitation to the park for the holiday and are reminding people of important safety tips if you're going in the water.



Keep a life jacket near you while in the water. People are encouraged to bring their own life jackets.

Stay hydrated with plenty of drinking water (at least one gallon per person), consume salty snacks, and avoid strenuous activities while exposed to prolonged high temperatures.

Do not bring pool toys to the lake.

Do not make contact with algae areas in the water.

Scuba divers must fly a diver's flag.

Boats must have the proper safety equipment on board and follow waterway regulations.

For a full list of safety resources, visit Lake Mead's safety resource webpage by clicking the link here.

Fireworks are prohibited in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Alcohol consumption and direct possession is prohibited by anyone operating a vehicle or vessel at Lake Mead, and is also prohibited in these locations: Nelson's Landing, Placer Cove, and Morningstar Cove. Additionally, glass bottles and Styrofoam are not allowed in the park.

Protecting Your Pets

If you have pets, officials say its also important to keep them protected and secured.

Organizations like the Animal Foundation say the summertime months are the busiest time of the year for shelters nationwide as intake numbers surge—mainly from lost animals frightened from the fireworks.

The Animal Foundation has provided some tips on how to prepare your pets for the 4th.



Make sure your pet has an up-to-date collar, tag, or microchip in the event they become lost.

Keep your pet in a comfortable, indoor space that is secured. Provide them with comforts such as toys, beds, or noises from radios or televisions to distract them from the fireworks.

Tire your pets out before the fireworks begin.

Do not bring pets to firework displays and large gatherings of people.

Do not set off fireworks near your pets.

Consult with your pet's veterinarian if your pet is extra anxious.

For more information on what to do if you lost your pet, or you have found a lost pet during the Fourth of July festivities, visit the Animal Foundation's website by clicking the link here.