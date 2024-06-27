Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner and many are getting ready to celebrate Independence Day.

According to the Retail Association of Nevada, in 2023, Nevada consumers spent an estimated $202.8 million on food, beverages, and America-centric items for outdoor BBQs and other celebrations.

Channel 13 is taking a closer look at places across the valley where you can celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Summerlin Council

Summerlin

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is celebrating 30 years on July 4th.

This year's event will feature 70 entries, which includes 18 giant inflatable balloons, floats, and entries from the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Aviators, and the Vegas Thrill. Event organizers said in honor of their 30th anniversary, the parade will also feature three "Out of the Parade Vault" entries, which are significant floats from the last three decades.

The parade is free and open to the public and starts at 9 a.m. Parade-goers may reserve personal viewing areas curbside with blankets and chairs. Those spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis and may be set up along the parade route sidewalks no earlier than 7 a.m. on July 3. All persons and their property must remain on the curb.

The parade starts at the corner of Hillpoint Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin. Participants travel south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.

Summerlin - Las Vegas Ballpark

The Las Vegas Aviators will be in town taking on the Oklahoma City Dodgers from July 1 through July 3.

You can catch fireworks after the game on July 2 and July 3.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $14.

Las Vegas - Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

On July 4, Red Rock's Sandbar pool is hosting a fireworks viewing party. Doors are scheduled to open at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks show is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for guests between two and 11 years old and is $35 for those that are 12 and up. Admission includes complimentary light-up necklaces, while supplies last. You can purchase tickets at the resort's gift shop.

Las Vegas - Durango Casino & Resort - Bel-Aire Backyard Lawn

There will be a fireworks viewing party on July 4 at the Bel-Aire Backyard Lawn with a live DJ. Doors are scheduled to open at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. Guests can purchase tickets at the property's gift shop. It is $10 for guests between two and 11 years old and $35 for guests 12 and up. Admission includes complimentary light-up necklaces, while supplies last.

Las Vegas - Buckskin Basin Park

The City of Las Vegas is hosting "Blast Off In The Basin" on July 4.

The main viewing area will be at Buckskin Basin Park, which is located at 7350 Buckskin Avenue. There will be an additional viewing area at Wayne Bunder Park, which is located at 7351 W. Alexander Road.

There will be a live DJ and food trucks with food for purchase. The event begins at 7 p..m and fireworks begin at dark.

City of Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Henderson - Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks

Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks are hosting their Red, White, and Kaboom from July 3 to July 5 at Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon.

Throughout the event, there will be live DJ performances at the Wavepool, mermaid shows, face painting, and pie and hot dog-eating competitions.

There will also be fireworks on July 3 and July 4.

You can learn more on their website.

Las Vegas - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is celebrating the holiday with the Annual Night of Fire.

There will be nine racing features, including Waterless Boat Destruction, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Outlaw Stocks, Super Stocks, Legends, Bandoleros, and Skid-Plate Cars.

After the races, fans can catch fireworks.

Gates will open on Wednesday, July 3 at 5 p.m. with opening ceremonies starting at 6:30 p.m. and the first cars hit the track at 6:45 p.m.

Adult admission is $15 and children 12 and under are free. Tickets are on sale now.

Celebrate the USA the way the founding fathers intended, with fast cars, fireworks, and waterless boat races at Night of Fire at The Bullring, July 3! Tickets are $15, kids 12 & under are free!



🎟️: https://t.co/tSTE4YibZ7

Schedule: https://t.co/efPBGN2Rax pic.twitter.com/lSLN6SeED9 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) June 27, 2024

Las Vegas - Rio Hotel & Casino - VooDoo Steak, The Wine Cellar Tasting Room, Pool

Over at the Rio, VooDoo Steak is hosting a Fourth of July fireworks viewing party on the patio on July 4. Guests can select from two packages. For the fireworks viewing party and open bar, it is $75 per person and will last from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. If guests would also like to include dinner, it is $175 per person and dinner is served at 6 pm. Guests must be at least 21 years old.

The Wine Cellar Tasting Room is hosting "Independence Uncorked - A Fourth of July Wine Celebration." Guests. can choose between two flights, which are $59 and $89. Guests must also be at least 21.

From Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7, the first 200 guests who follow @riovegas on Instagram will receive a secret password at the entrance to get free pool access each day.

Las Vegas - The Little Vegas Chapel

If you want to say "I Do" on Independence Day, The Little Vegas Chapel is offering a "Star Spangled Love" wedding package.

For $375, couples can "ignite their love" with a ceremony, red, white and blue bouquet with matching boutonniere, handheld miniature flags and a pack of sparklers, professional photography, and up to 17 guests are allowed.

You can learn more here.

Palms Casino Resort

Las Vegas - Palms Casino Resort

The Palms Casino Resort is offering a Sky Villa VIP Fireworks Experience for $50,000.

That includes a two-night stay in a one-story villa with Strip views, transportation, a VIP table on the patio at Ghostbar for the Fourth of July viewing party, a $1,000 credit at Ghostbar, VIP pool access with a private cabana with a $5,000 credit and dinner at Vetri with $600 credit.

For those who would rather just see the fireworks, tickets to the Ghostbar fireworks viewing party is $30 for VIP tickets, which guarantees admission and patio access, or $15, which guarantees admission but not patio access. You can also book lounge tables starting at $400 for up to four guests or dance floor tables starting at $600 for up to eight guests.

Doors open at 7 p.m. DJ Supa James will be performing. and fireworks kick off at 9 p.m. The event wraps up at 3 a.m.

Downtown Las Vegas - Circa Resort & Casino

Guests will be able to check out several Fourth of July events at Circa Resort & Casino, like the Star-Spangled Glamour event at the Legacy Club. Guests are invited to wear red, white, and blue attire and check out an open bar with specialty cocktails, snacks like buttermilk friend chicken skewers and Snickers mousse shooters, and live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are on sale now are cost $150 per person. The event is open to guests who are 21 and older.

The resort is also hosting its first-ever Weenies and Bikinis contest at Stadium Swim. Starting at 5 p.m., contestants will take the stage in Americana-themed swimwear from Jobee Swim and then compete in a three-minute challenge to eat the most American Coney Island hot dogs. The top three speed eaters will be given cash prizes, totaling $5,000. There will also be a live DJ throughout the day and guests are invited to stay to catch the firework display.

Downtown Las Vegas - Plaza Hotel & Casino

The Plaza Hotel & Casino is bringing back its annual fireworks show, which will be staged from the Plaza's South Tower.

The show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Hotel guests that are at least 21 years old will be able to view the fireworks from an exclusive viewing party on the Plaza's rooftop pool deck. To allow for street-level viewing of the fireworks and increased pedestrian traffic, Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic for a limited time from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue.

Event organizers said The Plaza's fireworks will be dependent on weather conditions and are subject to change or cancellation.

North Las Vegas - Multiple locations

The City of North Las Vegas is hosting free mobile art stations at various parks on Wednesday, July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The free event will be at Prentiss Walker Park, Flores Park, Hartke Park, Craig Ranch Regional Park, and Tropical Breeze Park.

North Las Vegas - Neighborhood Rec Center

City officials are hosting a community indoor picnic with food, games, and prizes at the Neighborhood Rec Center on Wednesday, July 3.

The free event starts at 4 p.m.

North Las Vegas - Silver Mesa Rec Center, Silver Mesa Pool

Families can stop by the Silver Mesa Rec Center on Wednesday, July 3 for an Independence Day celebration.

The free event starts at 4 p.m. and features games, food, and prizes.

There will also be a Sparkler Splash Pool Party on Thursday, July 4 at the Silver Mesa Pool.

That's from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and features music, contests, and poolside fun.

Henderson - Heritage Park

The City of Henderson is hosting a special Fourth of July event at Heritage Park, which is located at 350 S. Racetrack Road.

The community is invited to bring chairs, blankets, picnic baskets and coolers.

Gates are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. and Six One Five Collective, band "steeped in the musical mix of country, Americana, folk and pop music" is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. There will also be activities like water blaster tag, corn hole, and inflatable ax throwing. Fireworks are scheduled to go off at 9 p.m.

You can learn more about the event here.

Lake Las Vegas Watersports

Henderson - Lake Las Vegas

Fireworks are scheduled to go off at Lake Las Vegas at 9 p.m.

There are several unique ways you can experience the show.

Lake Las Vegas Watersports is giving guests the chance to participate in a "fireworks paddle", where you can rent pontoon boats, electric boats, kayaks, and paddleboards and watch the fireworks on the water. That ranges from $59 to $799. It includes glow supplies, a watercraft rent, instruction, a lifejacket, the fireworks show, a live concert on the water, raffles, and giveaway.

Henderson - Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino

Green Valley Ranch is hosting a special Fourth of July event at the resort's Backyard pool area.

There will be frozen treats and beverages for purchase and you can rent cabanas and daybeds. Complimentary light-up necklaces will be available, while supplies last.

Doors. are scheduled to open at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Wristband tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Casino Gift Shop or the Essentials Gift Shop. It is $35 for anyone 12 and older and $10 for children between two and 11 years old. Children two and under are free.

M Resort Spa Casino

Henderson - M Resort Spa and Casino

The M Resort Spa and Casino is hosting a July 4th Poolside Firework Show, which will last about 15 minutes.

There will be a special performance by Cover Lane starting at 7:45 p.m. at M Pool.

While fireworks can be viewed for free from in and around the resort, M Pool will offer special reserved firework viewing areas with access for guests all day, starting at 10 a.m. and wrapping up when the fireworks end. Access to the reserved area is $30 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. Access will be limited and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Las Vegas Strip - Mandalay Bay - DAYLIGHT Beach Club

The DAYLIGHT Beach Club is hosting a backyard barbecue party on July 4.

There will be backyard summer games like beer-pong and cornhole as. well as complimentary hot dogs and Happy Dad seltzer samples, while supplies last.

The party will last from 12 p.m to 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $20.

Las Vegas Strip - ARIA - Proper Eats Food Hall

The Proper Eats Food Hall at the ARIA Resort & Casino is celebrating the Fourth of July with a burger-eating contest. That starts at 11 a.m. featuring all-American Smashburgers from Lola's Burgers.

The food hall will also host a DJ set from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4.

From Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7, Proper Eats' Proper Bar will also have a "Red, Bites & Brews" special with Bloody Mary's and draft beers for $7.

Las Vegas Strip - Caesars Palace

Caesars Entertainment is hosting a fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip, which is scheduled to start at approximately 9 p.m.

Guests who would like to watch the fireworks are encouraged to check out the following viewing locations:



Outside Caesars Palace, near the Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalk

Venus Pool + Lounge at Caesars Palace

GIADA at The Cromwell,

Re:MATCH Bar at The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Las Vegas Strip - Sphere

Sphere has several special events planned, including a new show, a new livestream, and, for the first time, audio.

The "Sphere Fourth of July Celebration" is a six-act show that will be synced to music and can be seen at 9:30 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. According to a press release, the content "highlights America's entrepreneurial and innovative spirit, which Sphere exemplifies." The show will feature the Sphere's architecture, the Las Vegas skyline, Stars & Stripes with a nod to the history of Nevada, and the Wild West.

Several Las Vegas students will also have their art featured on the Exosphere.

Black Tap Craft Burgers + Beer

Las Vegas Strip - The Venetian - Black Tap Craft Burgers + Beer

In honor of the Fourth of July, Black Tap is unveiling a Red, White, & Blueberry Tart CrazyShake for $21.

It has a vanilla-frosted rim with dried strawberries and blueberries and is topped with a berry fruit tart, whipped cream, and a cherry.

It will be available through the end of July.

Pahrump - Petrack Park

Over in Pahrump, they are starting July 4th with a Patriotic Parade, which starts at 2101 Walt Williams Drive at 10 a.m.

This year's fireworks show will be at Petrack Park, which is located at 150 NV-160.

Organizers say this year's show will be 22 minutes long and kicks off at 9 p.m.

Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets. However, no fire pits or barbecues are allowed.

Scooter's Coffee

Multiple locations - Scooter's Coffee

Scooter's Coffee is bringing back the red, white, and blue SCOOOT! Energy Sparkler in honor of the holiday.

It's made with pomegranate and peach flavors on the bottom, whipped cream in the middle, and a blue raspberry cold foam on top.

The drink will be available for a limited time at all Scooter's Coffee locations nationwide.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

Multiple locations - Pinkbox Doughnuts

Pinkbox Doughnuts is once again rolling out a special array of Fourth of July-themed treats.

That includes the American Flag, which is a white-frosted raised bar doughnut filled with chocolate whip and topped with red, white, and blue flag décor, the Hot Dawg, which is a glazed raised bar doughnut topped with chocolate buttercream and yellow and red frosting, and the Watermelon, which is a pink-frosted pink velvet cake doughnut topped with watermelon décor.

The seasonal delights will only be in shops on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5. However, they currently available for presale online.