New show, stream, audio coming to Sphere in honor of Exosphere's one-year anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sphere is getting ready to celebrate a special anniversary.

The Fourth of July will mark one year since the Exosphere was fully illuminated for the first time.

In honor of the occasion, officials said there will be several special events, including a new show, a new livestream, and for the first time, audio.

"Sphere has become a global landmark that has redefined the live experience, including the Exosphere, a captivating platform for storytelling since it first illuminated last Fourth of July," said Jim Doland, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sphere Entertainment. "We've only scratched the surface of what Sphere is capable of both creatively and technologically. Now, with the addition of 'XO Audio' and 'XO Stream,' we are building on our commitment to immersive experiences that create a deeper multi-sensory connection — one that can be shared across the Las Vegas community and around the world."

The "Sphere Fourth of July Celebration" is a six-act show that will be synced to music and can be seen at 9:30 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. According to a press release, the content "highlights America's entrepreneurial and innovative spirit, which Sphere exemplifies." The show will feature the Sphere's architecture, the Las Vegas skyline, Stars & Stripes with a nod to the history of Nevada, and the Wild West.

The XO Stream will be an official livestream of the Exosphere that will be available 24/7 on thesphere.com and on YouTube.

XO Audio will be custom audio that is synced to content on the Exosphere and will be audible both on-site around the Sphere's property and online through the livestream.

The Fourth of July will also mark the first time that content created by Las Vegas-based student artists will be unveiled on the Exosphere. Eight winners from the Sphere XO Student Design Challenge have been selected and they will also be honored with a special ceremony. Their art will run on the Exosphere throughout the summer.

