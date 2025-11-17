What you need to know ahead of this year's Neon City Festival

Neon City Festival returns to Downtown Las Vegas Nov. 21-23. The free three-day event is set to welcome guests of all ages and will offer an unforgettable weekend.
LINEUP
SET TIMES
MAP
ENTRY AND SECURITY
The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center entrance is located at South 3rd Street and East Carson Avenue.
Fremont Street Experience entrances are located at:
- 4th Street and Fremont
- 3rd North between Fremont Street Experience and Ogden
- Fremont and Casino Center
- Through any partner casino along Fremont
All patrons must pass through metal detectors and bags will be searched. No storage of prohibited items will be available at Fremont Street Experience and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
Children under the age of 18 must be escorted by an adult.
Guests are subject to ID verification at the bars for the purchase of alcoholic drinks.
BAG POLICY
- Clear bags up to 12” x 6” x 12”
- One-gallon freezer bag or clear tote (up to 12” x 12”)
- Small clutch bag (max 4.5” x 6.5”)
RIDESHARE DROP-OFF AND PICK-UP
- Garage Mahal at Circa Resort & Casino
- the D Las Vegas Main Entrance
- South 4th Street and Fremont Street
- North 1st Street and Ogden Avenue
PARKING LOCATIONS
Parking will be available across partner properties, including:
- Circa Resort & Casino
- Valet – $25
- Garage Mahal
- 0 – 3 Hours = $25
- 3 – 5 Hours = $35
- 5+ Hours = $45
- Lost Ticket = $50
- the D Las Vegas
- Valet – $25
- Self-parking—$6 per hour
ROAD CLOSURES
Road closures will begin on the following streets:
- 3rd Street between Carson and Bridger
- Nov. 20 through Monday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.
- Bridger between 3rd and Casino Center
- Nov. 20 through Monday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.
- 4th Street
- 1 lane only, western lane from Carson to Ogden
- Casino Center (between Carson and Ogden)
- 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. Friday - Sunday
PROHIBITED ITEMS
The following items are not permitted within festival grounds:
- Glass/aluminum containers
- Coolers
- Backpacks
- Large bags
- Outside alcohol
- Chairs
- Strollers
- Wagons
- Amplified sound devices (e.g., bullhorns, radios)
- Signs
- Weapons (real or fake)
- Marijuana
- Pets (except service animals)
- Outside food and drinks
- Costume masks and club colors
Totem poles and other such items may be permitted and will be considered on an individual basis with caveats for overall safety concerns.
SAFETY AND MEDICAL SUPPORT
- Downtown Las Vegas Events Center:
- Security and medical stations are marked and located on the east side of the venue and along 3rd Street.
- Report any suspicious activity or items that need security attention by call or text, 702-449-2237.
- Fremont Street Experience:
- Security and medical stations are marked and located at the following:
- Behind the 1st Street Stage
- Behind the 3rd Street Stage
- 3rd North (between Fremont and Ogden)
Security and medical stations are marked and located at the following:
