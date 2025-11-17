What you need to know ahead of this year's Neon City Festival

Neon City Festival returns to Downtown Las Vegas Nov. 21-23. The free three-day event is set to welcome guests of all ages and will offer an unforgettable weekend.

LINEUP

SET TIMES

MAP

ENTRY AND SECURITY

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center entrance is located at South 3rd Street and East Carson Avenue.

Fremont Street Experience entrances are located at:



4th Street and Fremont

3rd North between Fremont Street Experience and Ogden

Fremont and Casino Center

Through any partner casino along Fremont

All patrons must pass through metal detectors and bags will be searched. No storage of prohibited items will be available at Fremont Street Experience and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Children under the age of 18 must be escorted by an adult.

Guests are subject to ID verification at the bars for the purchase of alcoholic drinks.

BAG POLICY

Clear bags up to 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon freezer bag or clear tote (up to 12” x 12”)

Small clutch bag (max 4.5” x 6.5”)

RIDESHARE DROP-OFF AND PICK-UP

Garage Mahal at Circa Resort & Casino

the D Las Vegas Main Entrance

South 4th Street and Fremont Street

North 1st Street and Ogden Avenue

PARKING LOCATIONS

Parking will be available across partner properties, including:



Circa Resort & Casino

Valet – $25 Garage Mahal

0 – 3 Hours = $25 3 – 5 Hours = $35 5+ Hours = $45 Lost Ticket = $50

the D Las Vegas

Valet – $25 Self-parking—$6 per hour



ROAD CLOSURES

Road closures will begin on the following streets:

3rd Street between Carson and Bridger

Nov. 20 through Monday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

Bridger between 3rd and Casino Center

Nov. 20 through Monday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

4th Street

1 lane only, western lane from Carson to Ogden

Casino Center (between Carson and Ogden)

4 p.m. – 2 a.m. Friday - Sunday



PROHIBITED ITEMS

The following items are not permitted within festival grounds:



Glass/aluminum containers

Coolers

Backpacks

Large bags

Outside alcohol

Chairs

Strollers

Wagons

Amplified sound devices (e.g., bullhorns, radios)

Signs

Weapons (real or fake)

Marijuana

Pets (except service animals)

Outside food and drinks

Costume masks and club colors

Totem poles and other such items may be permitted and will be considered on an individual basis with caveats for overall safety concerns.

SAFETY AND MEDICAL SUPPORT

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center:

Security and medical stations are marked and located on the east side of the venue and along 3rd Street. Report any suspicious activity or items that need security attention by call or text, 702-449-2237.

Fremont Street Experience:

Security and medical stations are marked and located at the following:

Behind the 1st Street Stage Behind the 3rd Street Stage 3rd North (between Fremont and Ogden)



