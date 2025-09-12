Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Sept. 12-14

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From cultural celebrations to outdoor recreation and live music, there is so much to do this weekend across the Las Vegas Valley.

Here's your Weekend Roundup — your weekly guide to affordable fun in Southern Nevada!

I found several things you can enjoy with the whole family while staying under budget.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures and the great outdoors with the Silver Mesa Hiking Club! Their free outing on Saturday, Sept. 13 — weather permitting — is for both experienced hikers and novices. Come appropriately dressed for the weather and for the occasion with sturdy hiking shoes or boots. The club will provide light snacks and water.

The club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

The City of North Las Vegas is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month festivities with a celebration on Sunday, Sept. 14, at Liberty Park outside City Hall from 1 to 9 p.m.

The free event will feature a commemoration of El Grito de Dolores, the battle cry of the Mexican War of Independence from Spain, led by Mexican Consul General Patricia Cortes Guadarrama. There will also be cultural performances, family-friendly activities, as well as food and music headlined by Conjunto Brio Norteño.

Mountainside Yoga is back at Lee Canyon this Sunday, Sept. 14. The yoga class runs from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Lee Canyon's Aspen Grove. Bring your own yoga mat, water, a hat, and sunscreen, and come dressed in comfortable clothing.

Each class costs $10 per person, and registration is required.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Fiesta Folklorico: A Celebration of Culture and Dance. The free celebration features a performance by local performing group Danzantes del Puerto, which will bring to life traditional dance forms that evolved from the Spanish conquest of the Aztec Empire.

This celebration of Mexico’s colorful cultural history is taking place on Friday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Library.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at this fun, free evening of food, culture, and music at Whitney Park on Friday, Sept. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature catering from Abuela's Tacos, live mariachi music, Folklorico dance, arts and crafts activities for all ages, and a special awards ceremony recognizing Hispanic community leaders and changemakers.

Celebrate Mexican Independence with this free, family-friendly event at Winchester Park on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 4 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature live, traditional music and dance performances, authentic Mexican cuisine, as well as local craft vendors selling their handmade wares.

This cultural celebration marks Mexican Independence with traditional mariachi music. The free festivities feature performances by the West Las Vegas Arts Center’s own student ensemble, Mariachi Nueva Promesa of Mariachi Conservatory of Las Vegas, and more. It's all happening Friday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Las Vegas Library Theatre.

Spend a fun day outdoors at this free event, which offers community members of all ages the opportunity to learn more about nature.

You can help researchers understand our local biodiversity and how we can better protect the plants, pollinators, and other wildlife at Floyd Lamb Park.

To participate, download the iNaturalist app. There, you can join the City of Las Vegas' project page, make observations, and upload what you're seeing at the park. Then, the online community will help identify the species of plant, animal, or insect you've observed.

The event will also feature exhibitors, STEAM activities, and food trucks. Community partners who will be on-site include DISCOVERY Children’s Museum, Clark County Library District, Nevada Division of Forestry, and more.

It's all happening Saturday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Floyd Lamb Park.

Phat Cat Swinger, an 11-piece "little big band" from Southern California, will put on a free, family-friendly concert in the park, blending classic swing with modern pop influences. The high-energy group has performed at Disney Parks and even appeared in music videos with Christina Aguilera and the Jonas Brothers.

They're performing Saturday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at Centennial Hills Park Amphitheatre. Click here to secure your free ticket.

Raider Nation, this one's for you!

Celebrate 30 years of The Black Hole, the Raiders' well-known fan group, at the Fremont Street Experience's 1st Street Stage on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. It's perfect timing, too — just a couple of days before the Raiders' primetime Monday Night Football game against divisional rival L.A. Chargers. This celebration of the Silver and Black is free and will feature live music and special guests. Click here to reserve your spot!

This free, fun-filled day is all about promoting wellness and healthy habits among local youth.

It will feature music, movement, gardening, chef demos, prizes, a produce market, and other activities for children ages 3 to 8 and their families.

It's taking place at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This market features Asian American, Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian vendors, live music, family activities, food and drink, community resources, and more.

It's happening Saturday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fergusons Downtown. Admission is free.

This weekend, it's all about the books in Boulder City! Boulder City Friends of the Library is hosting the Big Basement Book Sale on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Boulder City Library. Books, puzzles, games, and more will be up for sale. There will also be a silent auction, and the proceeds from that will support Boulder City Friends of the Library.

Admission is free. Organizers ask that you use the parking on the east side of the library to access the basement sale.

Watch first responders battle it out on the baseball diamond while supporting the Las Vegas Police Protective Association and Sin City FD Sports!

The Police vs. Fire Charity Baseball Game is taking place at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is free, but you must have a ticket. Click here to get yours.