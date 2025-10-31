Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Oct. 31-Nov. 2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From Halloween festivities to Dia de los Muertos celebrations and more, there is so much to do around Southern Nevada this weekend.

As always, I put together a list of affordable events to help you make your weekend plans. Welcome to Weekend Roundup!

Celebrate the Day of the Dead at this free community event, highlighting an important holiday in Mexican and Latin American cultures. It's all about honoring the memories of loved ones who've passed.

The event features art, interactive children's activities, vendors, food, face painting, and an exhibition of altars, as is customary with this cultural occasion.

It's taking place Saturday, Nov. 1, from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Carolyn G. Goodman Plaza at the Las Vegas Civic Center.

Looking for a safe and fun way to spend Halloween? Head over to the Pearson Community Center on Friday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. for a family-friendly night featuring a costume contest, trunk-or-treat, games, crafts, and free food while supplies last.

Admission is free.

Here's another free option on Halloween night! The Parkdale Recreation Center is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat, with candy, food and music. It goes from 6 to 9 p.m.

Lee Canyon is getting ready for winter with the inaugural Ullr Fest! Head up the mountain on Saturday, Nov. 1, for a pre-ski season celebration. The party will take place at the bottom of the Rabbit Peak chair lift in Lot 5 and will include $2 drafts, music, a bonfire, and more!

The fun goes from 2 to 10 p.m. Come dressed in your best Viking costume as Lee Canyon counts down the days until ski season opens on November 21.

Admission is free.

Guam 81st Liberation Day Celebration & Guåhan Desert Meet

This family-friendly cultural festival celebrates Guam’s 81st Liberation Day with live music, a DJ, food and merchandise vendors, games, and more. It's all about showcasing island pride through music, food, and connection.

It's happening at Mountain Crest Park on Saturday, Nov. 1, from noon to dark. Admission is free.

Meet the makers at this event that gives you the opportunity to interact with Boulder City Art Guild member artists as they work on their masterpieces through various mediums.

This is a chance to get some insight into their creative processes and techniques. It's for art enthusiasts and newcomers to art alike!

This celebration of creativity is taking place Saturday, Nov. 1, and Sunday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Boulder City Parks & Recreation's new gym at 900 Arizona Street.

Admission is free.

Several local businesses and organizations in Boulder City are teaming up to host the Fall Family Festival on Saturday, Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bicentennial Park.

The Boulder City Cruisin Association will showcase its hot rods and cool rides from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festivities also include food trucks, vendors, and activities for kids. Three different live acts will perform throughout the day as well.

Proceeds benefit the Little Lambs Early Childhood Education Center. Admission is free.

This day is dedicated to man's best friend! Come out to Bicentennial Park in Boulder City on Sunday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Woofstock — and don't forget your four-legged friend!

Hosted by DOG Dam House, this festival features delicious doggie treats, dress-up competitions, on-site adoptions, activities, photo ops, vendors, raffles, giveaways, and more. Bring your furbaby and spoil them!

Admission is free for humans and canines alike.

Head over to the Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum for its annual Halloween bash!

At Dinoween, you can stroll through the "Prehistoric Spooky Forest" and check out dino bones, participate in STEM experiments, make themed arts and crafts, and discover treasures at the haunted activity tables. Come dressed in your Halloween costume!

It's all happening Friday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here to reserve your spot. Supplies are limited, so it's first-come, first-served.

Children in costume get free admission! Admission is also included with museum admission or membership.

Museum admission costs $14 for adults, $12 for seniors/military/students, and $7 for children. All Southern Nevada teachers can get in for free with their badge. Nevada residents with a valid ID get $1 off admission.

The 17th Annual Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival is happening Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Clark County Library!

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is assembling an impressive lineup of local and national artists and writers, comic book shops, cosplayers, and artisans for a day of comic book fun.

There will be panels, workshops, signings, photo ops, as well as an artist alley and courtyard marketplace featuring comics, art, toys, crafts, and a chance to meet comic makers.

Come dressed as your favorite character — no weapons allowed — and test your strength on Critical Care Comics' Thor's Hammer! There will also be a scavenger hunt for prizes, crafts for kids, face painting, food trucks, and more.

Admission is free.

The 24th annual Life is Death Festival is happening Saturday, Nov. 1, and Sunday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 9 p.m. both days at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center!

The vibrant 2-day event honors Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. It explores cultural traditions that celebrate life and honor those we've lost through food, costume, dance, and remembrance.

Admission is free.