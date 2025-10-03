Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Oct. 3-5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fall vibes are definitely in the air! This weekend across Southern Nevada offers festivals, movie nights, live music and lots of fall fun.

I found some affordable events for you and the family this weekend!

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft is hosting a Fall Festival at Laurelwood Park on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. The festival will feature a DJ, carnival games, and inflatables. There will also be complimentary food, while supplies last, as well as crafts like face and pumpkin painting.

Admission is free. Beer Garden entry costs $5, which includes a beer tasting for those 21 and up.

SEIU 1107 is hosting a community celebration on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. The multicultural festival will feature more than 100 community organizations, live music, cultural performances, art, a vendor market, and children's activities.

Admission is free. The first 200 attendees will receive a $20 food voucher.

Head over to the Summerlin Library for a day of fall fun! Festivities include live entertainment, pumpkin decorating, food trucks, crafts, and much more. Click here to see the full rundown of activities and events.

It's all happening Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

It's that time of year! Craig Ranch Regional Park's pumpkin patch opens Friday, Oct. 3, at Multi-Use Field #3 for the fall season. You can enjoy games and activities like bounce houses after you find your perfect pumpkin. Admission is free.

Pumpkin Patch hours:



Weekdays: 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Weekends: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Bring the family for a free, indoor movie night on Friday, Oct. 3, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood Recreation Center on Bruce Street in North Las Vegas. Feel free to bring blankets and foldable chairs, and enjoy freshly popped popcorn and other refreshments.

Get moving at Biketoberfest! The City of North Las Vegas and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada invite you to a free, family-friendly fun ride on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. Be sure to bring your bike and helmet to Craig Ranch Regional Park's Garden Plaza. Riders will have two trail options to choose from, accommodating people of all skill levels.

Biketoberfest will also feature food trucks, vendors, and entertainment. Admission is free. You can pre-register here or sign up at the event. A waiver is required as part of the registration process.

Alma Fuego hits the stage at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza at Lorenzi Park for a nostalgic tribute to the late, great Selena! It's all about celebrating the icon and how she continues to inspire.

It's happening Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. Admission is free and tickets are not required.

October means it's officially spooky season! Put on your costume for a night of Halloween fun at Huckleberry Park on Saturday, Oct. 4.

There will be trunk-or-treating, music, a Sanderson Sisters Costume Contest, popcorn, and "Hocus Pocus" themed activities. Disney's "Hocus Pocus" starts playing at dusk on the grass field. Food trucks will be on site, offering food for purchase.

Festivities start at 5 p.m. Admission is free.

This free health fair is happening Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center. Bring the family for free health screenings, immunizations, resources, and more. You can even enjoy a Zumba class!

This popular car show is back for a sixth year, showcasing 700 classic, custom, and muscle cars, along with trucks and motorcycles. There will also be live music and entertainment, vendors, an art gallery, and more.

The two-day event runs Friday, Oct. 3, from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. along Water Street in Henderson. Admission is free!

Celebrate the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve's beloved resident tortoise, Tino, as the City of Henderson wraps up Desert Tortoise Week festivities.

Spend the day with Tino and learn about his life and habitat. You can also take part in informative activities that educate visitors about desert tortoises, their unique behaviors, their important role in our environment, and how we can help protect them.

It's free, and happening Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve.

Enjoy a free screening of "Despicable Me 4" on Friday, Oct. 3. The movie begins at 6 p.m. on the south side of Silverado Ranch Park behind the baseball fields. There will be complimentary popcorn, and other food will be available for purchase from vendors.

Lee Canyon's annual Fall Fest is happening Saturday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate all things autumn with live music, a beer garden, food trucks, and lots of fun for the whole family.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the live music starts at 11 a.m. Admission is free.

Once a small fundraiser, this free event has grown into one of the largest outdoor art festivals in the Southwest and draws more than 80,000 visitors annually. It features award-winning art, live demonstrations, live music from Jonny Hazard and The Wedge Brothers, food and drink vendors, and prize raffles.

Art in the Park runs Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wilbur, Bicentennial, and Escalante Parks in Boulder City.

Proceeds from the event help fund essential hospital services at the Boulder City Hospital.

This popular free concert series returns to the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, Oct. 4. Country band Parmalee hits the 1st Street Stage at 9 p.m.

Head out to Town Square Las Vegas for a free movie on The Square on Friday, Oct. 3. "A Minecraft Movie" will begin playing at sundown. Bring your family and some blankets!

