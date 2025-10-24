Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Oct. 24-26

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This weekend offers a plethora of Halloween haunts and fall-themed events to get you in the spooky spirit!

As always, I put together a list of affordable events happening around Southern Nevada this weekend to help you make your weekend plans while staying within budget.

Come dressed in your Halloween best for this free block party, featuring live local music, art, food trucks, and a costume contest with prizes.

It's all happening Friday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Carolyn G. Goodman Plaza.

Celebrate local elders who inspire us at this free program presented by the City of Las Vegas in partnership with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. It's taking place Saturday, Oct. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the West Las Vegas Library Theatre.

Enjoy a screening of the Halloween animated movie, "The Addams Family" poolside at the Pavilion Center Pool. It's happening Saturday, Oct. 25. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 5 p.m.

Admission is $4. Popcorn and water will be for sale.

This family-friendly Halloween event at the Clark County Wetlands Park offers spooky trails, Halloween activities, and plenty of eerie fun! It's happening Friday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $6 in advance or $10 day-of. It's free for kids 0-3 years old.

Pets can get in on the spooky fun at this free event, happening Saturday, Oct. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Desert Bloom Park.

Highlights include a pet costume contest, animal adoptions, vegan food and treats, and fun for all ages! Costumes are encouraged.

This evening of free fall fun features face painting, carnival games, bounce houses, food trucks, and a movie screening at dusk!

It's taking place Saturday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Silverado Ranch Park. Don't forget your costume!

This new Halloween-themed event features music, treats and a mystery poolside movie. It's happening Friday, Oct. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Silver Mesa Pool.

Admission is $3.

Come out to the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas for the Harvest Festival and Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and open to the first 300 people who register.

Come out to Mountain Crest Park on Friday, Oct. 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for a free screening of "Hotel Transylvania."

The Melvin Ennis Recreation Center at Von Tobel Park is hosting a safe and spooky free Halloween bash on Friday, Oct. 24, featuring decorated car trunks, carnival games, food, and of course, candy! Come dressed in your costume! The fun goes from 4 to 7 p.m.

This free night of trunk-or-treating, games, cookie decorating, arts and crafts, and more is happening Saturday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Recreation Center.

All those mini mischief-makers can dress up as their favorite Disney villains for Little Villain's Ball, hosted by the City of Henderson. There will be crafts, a selfie station, treats, games, dancing, and more! It's taking place Friday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center.

Admission starts at $8.

Get ready for an evening of friendly competition, featuring a variety of bingo games and chances to win unique prizes. Snacks and light refreshments will be available to keep you satisfied and on your A game.

It's taking place Friday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Silver Springs Recreation Center. Click here to register. Admission starts at $15.

Dress up your furbaby in their Halloween costume for a festive stroll along the Heritage Park Trail. As you walk down the trail, you'll find treat stations to collect goodies for your pup! Then, after your walk, head over to the Agility Dog Park, where prizes will be awarded for Best Pet Costume and Best Human/Pet Costume Combo. After that, there will be an after-party with plenty more treats in store for your furry friend!

It's happening at the Bark Park at Heritage Park on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Admission starts at $7.

Join Bluey and friends for a fun Saturday of bubbles and bouncy fun! There will be water games, bounce houses and bubble-making. It's designed for kids age 3 to 8 and parents are encouraged to join in on the fun, too!

It's happening Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center.

Admission starts at $5. Advance registration is recommended, as space fills quickly.

At this free event, you can check out Henderson Fire Station 87, meet some of the dedicated firefighters who keep our community safe, and get an inside look at their trucks and gear. It's taking place Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Celebrate the harvest season while supporting local junior farmers! This event features autumn activities, fresh produce, and family-friendly fun! Head out to Pumpkin Park in Henderson on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 2 to 8 p.m. to check it all out. Admission is free.

Head out to Skye Canyon Park in the northwest valley for Chalk & Cheers. The event is free entry and features a chalk art competition, pumpkin patch, face painting, mini golf, vendors, trick-or-treating, food trucks, and more. It's all happening Saturday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

