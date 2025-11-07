Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Nov. 7-9

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Welcome to Weekend Roundup — your weekly guide to affordable, local fun. As always, I found some inexpensive ways you can spend your weekend — and this weekend, there's no shortage of great options!

Bring the whole family out to Veterans Memorial Community Center on Friday, Nov. 7, for a night of games, snacks, and fun.

Admission is $5. Advance registration is required. Call 702-229-1100 for more information. The fun starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 7:45.

Head out to the Las Vegas Civic Center's Public Meeting Room on Friday, Nov. 7, for a riveting conversation with artists Erik Beehn and Rodrigo Lara. They'll share insight into their artistic practices, including sculpture, printmaking, and installation. This event is free admission. It goes from 6:30 to 7:30.

Enjoy a free evening of songs as the International Opera Institute pays tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber, the mastermind behind hits from "Cats," "Jesus Christ Superstar," and "Phantom of the Opera." This free concert under the stars begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Centennial Hills Park Amphitheatre.

The Nevada Chamber Orchestra is celebrating its 10th season with this free concert on Goodman Plaza, featuring iconic compositions that transcend time. It's happening Saturday, Nov. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Enjoy a free movie night under the stars on Friday, Nov. 7, at the Municipal Par 3 Golf Course in North Las Vegas. "Emperor's New Groove" begins playing at dusk, but activities begin at 6 p.m. Food and drinks may be available for purchase.

For all the adults who need a night out, here's an option for those 21 and up! The Municipal Par 3 Golf Course is hosting a disco disc golf extravaganza Saturday, Nov. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. The event will feature music and yard games by the clubhouse. Regular disc golf rates apply, which are $9 per round for players.

Head out to Henderson's Water Street Plaza for a free outdoor screening of Disney's "Moana," accompanied by live performances from top Hollywood musicians, Polynesian drummers, and vocalists. The fun begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, but the seating area opens at 6. You might want to get there early to get a good spot!

This is a vibrant tribute to the traditions of Indigenous cultures, featuring live music, dance, and storytelling. You can check out work by Native artisan vendors, including paintings, jewelry, sculpture, beadwork, and more. There will also be food trucks on site. It's a celebration for all ages! It goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, at Water Street Plaza in Henderson. Admission is free.

Pay tribute to our patriots and military heroes at the City of Henderson's annual Veterans Day Ceremony. It includes a presentation of the names being added to the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall, recognition of veterans’ organizations, the presentation of colors, and a heartfelt performance by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

It's being held on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater. Admission is free.

Bring your best Hot Wheels car to test out on a variety of tracks. The fun also includes a play area for toddlers, a bounce house, a craft zone, a Hot Wheels Car Show, and concessions. There's something for the whole family! All paid attendees will receive a Hot Wheels car and access to a themed photo booth. It's happening Saturday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Silver Springs Recreation Center.

Admission starts at $10. Click here to register.

Looking to try something new or find a new hobby? Come get a sneak peek at some of the exciting winter classes offered at the Henderson Multigenerational Center. You can meet instructors, watch live demonstrations, and try out the activities yourself. Admission is free. The showcase goes from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Henderson Multigenerational Center.

The Collaboration Center Foundation, Las Vegas' largest disability resource network, is hosting its 4th Annual Harvesting Hope Family Fall Festival & Community Resource Fair on Saturday, November 8, from 12 to 3 p.m.

The free event also features a petting zoo, activities for the whole family, food, and music. It all takes place on the Collaboration Center Foundation's campus at 8390 W. Windmill Lane.

The College of Southern Nevada's Jazz Singers will present the 50th annual edition of Vocal Jazz Solo Nights on Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Jay Morrison Recital Hall (Building H, Room 122) located in the Fine Arts Department at CSN's North Las Vegas campus.

Tickets are $8 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online anytime or at the box office 1 hour prior to the show.

CSN's 14th Annual Short Film Showcase hits the big screen on Friday, Nov. 7, at the North Las Vegas campus in the Morse Arberry Jr. Building, Room 1772. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30. Admission is free.

Check out the cinematic magic — from drama to documentary — made by CSN's talented videography and film students. CSN’s film program has earned more than 141 regional Emmy nominations and 68 wins.

If you're already thinking about holiday shopping, this one's for you! Find unique crafts and gifts for the holiday season at this event at The Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas. This 3-day show features free make & takes, free holiday bingo, free activities for kids, and so much more. The hours on Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday's hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 cash-only at the door — or free if you get your ticket online from Eventbrite. Parking is free for attendees in the attached garage off Symphony Park Avenue.

Head out to Main Street in the Las Vegas Arts District Friday night for an evening of community fun! This is a great way to support local artists and small businesses. The fun goes from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7!

Admission is free. Channel 13 is a proud partner of First Friday!

Free raffles, tropical crafts, and health resources — that's what seniors can expect at this event on Friday, Nov. 7, at the Orleans Casino. The free, island-themed event is designed for 50+ community caregivers and families. It goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Highlights include a Hawaiian shirt contest, a tropical planting station, a kids' fun zone, a photo booth, and a health fair featuring free screenings, Medicare advisors, senior housing and travel experts, home improvement and safety resources, and much more.