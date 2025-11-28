Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Nov. 28-30

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many of you will be enjoying a long weekend after Thanksgiving day, and if you're looking for something affordable to do after the feasting is over, or some ways to entertain your holiday visitors, look no further!

Welcome to Weekend Roundup! As always, I found some inexpensive things for you to do this weekend.

The Santa Tram opens Friday, Nov. 28. The open-air tram takes you through the popular Glittering Lights holiday attraction at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway — no need to drive, just sit back and enjoy the jolly ride. The experience is complete with festive music, snacks, cocoa, and photo ops with Santa.

A general admission Santa Tram ticket is $25 per person. Children 2 and under get in for free. You can save $5 when you book online with promo code SHINEON25.

After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday and the City of Henderson is making it easy to shop local with this event on Water Street Plaza.

It's happening Saturday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 100 local vendors will be selling unique gifts, handmade goods, and food.

There will also be live entertainment, kids' activities, free treats, and a special visit from Santa Claus!

Admission is free!

This two-day festival is taking place at the Desert Breeze Event Center on Friday, Nov. 28, and Saturday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

The family-friendly event is a celebration of art and culture, bringing together kite enthusiasts and professional teams from around the world for amazing aerial performances.

This year's theme is "Love in Sky," celebrating the wedding capital of the world. There will also be a marketplace featuring food and craft vendors

General admission tickets are $5 + a 13-cent fee. Children under 3 feet tall get in for free.

This event honoring veterans and military families is free admission and takes place at Downtown Container Park in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 30, from 12 to 4 p.m.

This family-friendly event hosted by Home of the Brave TV will feature live performances, food and retail vendors, veteran support services, giveaways, live art and entertainment, and more!

You can even audition for the upcoming season of Home of the Brave TV. Organizers say it's a new project and platform dedicated to sharing the stories of veterans and their families.

Downtown Container Park isn't just celebrating small businesses on Saturday, but all weekend long!

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the park is putting small businesses in the spotlight, with park tenants offering special deals.

In addition, the event will feature daily live entertainment and special appearances from Santa himself! There will also be a caricature artist, balloon art, and face painting. Click here to see the full schedule.

Admission is free!

The UNLV Lady Rebels are back home to host their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off tournament!

On Friday, Nov. 28, they take on Northern Iowa at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 online in advance — and your ticket will also get you admission to Northern Arizona vs. Creighton earlier that day at noon at the same venue (the Thomas & Mack).

Buy your tickets early because prices increase on game day! Kids 12 and under get in for free.

Here's another option to help you get a head start on your holiday shopping while supporting small businesses!

The Shop Small Holiday Craftville Gift Bazaar is happening at the Silverton Casino & Lodge Saturday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The two-day event will feature a variety of vendors, hourly drawings, free samples and demos, and more.

Admission and parking are free!