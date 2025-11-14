Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Nov. 14-16

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We know budgets are tight, especially as we inch closer to the holidays, but there is still plenty of affordable fun to be had this weekend across Southern Nevada.

As always, I found some inexpensive events happening around town to help you make your weekend plans. Welcome to Weekend Roundup!

If you're looking to get a sweat in before you feast, check out the Ninja Turkey Trot & Swim! It's for the entire family, and features a 1/2-mile run, 150-yard swim, and a ninja obstacle course.

It's all happening Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Pavilion Pool. Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 8. All who finish will receive a ribbon and goodies!

Registration is $10 per person.

This epic pool party features games, music, and inflatable trampoline fun! Bring the whole family — plus your swimsuits — to the City of Las Vegas Municipal Pool on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

It's open to all ages and swim abilities. On-land and shallow water games will be available for non-swimmers. Plus, stay afterwards to enjoy open swim for the remainder of the day!

Admission is $5 per person.

Head out to Desert Horizons Park for a free outdoor movie night as part of the City of North Las Vegas' Movie Madness series! "Zootopia" is the featured film on Friday, Nov. 14, and will begin playing at dusk.

Give thanks ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with this community celebration, featuring food, drinks, arts and crafts, and live entertainment.

Admission is $2. The event is limited to the first 200 people, so get there early and bring your appetite!

This free bilingual family concert is taking place at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Friday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. Originally from Peru, Flor Bromley is a Latin GRAMMY®-nominated bilingual singer, songwriter, and performer who celebrates her Latin culture through music. Her performances are educational and interactive experiences for the whole family!

This enriching and educational event offers an inside look at Henderson Fire Station 98! It's your chance to meet the dedicated firefighters who keep your community safe. You can get a look at their state-of-the-art fire trucks and gear, learn how to assist in emergencies, and even learn how to enhance your family's safety.

Admission is free. It's all happening Saturday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fire Station 98 at 891 Coronado Center Drive.

The Heritage Harvest Festival is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Heritage Park Senior Facility. You can enjoy a mix of free and festive activities, including live entertainment, health screenings, community info booths, a craft fair with more than 40 vendors, and free treats!

You can also purchase a $5 wristband for access to other attractions and activities, including face painting, a petting zoo, inflatable bouncers, a train ride, and carnival games.

UPDATE: Officials have moved the festivities indoors there due to the expected weather, but the city says the offerings will be the same!

This guided sunset walk at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve offers an opportunity to get some fresh air and catch a glimpse of some feathered friends. It's happening on Friday, Nov. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Registration is required and starts at $10.

If your little one can't wait for the release of "Wicked: For Good" later this month, this event is for them!

Come dressed in pink or green and channel your inner Elphaba or Glinda for a night of all things "Wicked!" You can strike a pose in a themed photo booth, test your knowledge with trivia, wave giant bubble wands, and so much more. There will even be a live DJ spinning tunes inspired by the hit movie!

Admission starts at $8. The price increases to $10 the day of the event, so register now! It's all happening on Friday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center!

You have three chances this weekend to check out this production presented by CSN's Theatre Program!

Written by American playwright Thornton Wilder, this production of "Our Town" is incredibly interactive, setting the play in the very theatre where it's performed. The main character is the stage manager, who addresses the audience, brings in guest speakers, fields questions from the audience and performs some of the roles.

There are shows at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as a 4 p.m. show on Sunday at the Backstage Theatre at the CSN Performing Arts Center at CSN's North Las Vegas campus.

Tickets cost $10 each for the general public and $5 for students and seniors.

Nevada Child Seekers is hosting its annual holiday festival in the parking lot of the Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 15.

There will be vendors, music, youth performances, and even an appearance from Santa himself! Additionally, there will be a toy drive for children in foster care, so please bring a new, unwrapped gift if you're able to. Teens ages 13 to 17 are especially in need this season.

The fun goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and admission is free!

It's a great weekend to be a Pokémon fan in Las Vegas! The Pokémon Regional Championships are taking over the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 14-16.

The Pokémon Championship Series is a competitive circuit of tournaments that invites trainers and fans of all skill levels to take part in the fun.

Click here for the full schedule of events.

Spectator passes are $20 and can be purchased here. If you want to take part in the competition, those prices are a bit higher.

Red Rock Canyon is celebrating 35 years as a national conservation area with a birthday bash on Sunday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can sign a community birthday card, check out local art, join a guided hike, test your knowledge with Red Rock Canyon-themed trivia, and so much more. Stop by the visitor center to check it all out!

The celebration is free, but you will need to make a timed entry reservation to enter the Scenic Loop, which is $22 per car.

Congregation Ner Tamid's Sisterhood is hosting its Hanukkah and Holiday Bazaar on Sunday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festivities include homemade cookies, raffles, and craft and food vendors.

It's all taking place at the Congregation Ner Tamid's Social Hall. It's open to the community and free admission.