Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley March 27-29

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We know things are getting more expensive — from gas to groceries. That's why every week I compile a list of affordable weekend events happening around town, because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't have fun.

You won't have to drive far for these events I found — and in many cases — you won't even have to spend a penny!

This free show is a celebration of traditional Gypsy Kings flamenco, honoring the group's legacy while bringing the unique flair of The Gitan Trio. This evening of music and dance is taking place Saturday, March 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza.

Take a morning walk in the park and learn from Nevada Dept. of Wildlife staff about blooming plants, birds, bunnies, and more. There will also be a coffee truck on site to help you start your morning. It's happening Saturday, March 28, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs.

Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Click here for the QR code to register. Admission is free.

It's a day full of food, festivities, and furbabies! Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley is hosting an animal adoption event Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Civic Center. The Animal Foundation will bring dogs available to adopt. You can also bring your own pup on a leash for the costume puppy parade contest.

Admission is free!

If your child has a knack for running, jumping, or throwing, or is interested in getting into track and field, this is for them! This youth track meet features discus, mini hurdles, long jump, and more. Every participant gets a bib and medal. Kids ages 5-12 can compete against peers their age or just play for fun. It's all happening Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cheyenne Sports Complex.

Registration costs $10.

Nevada Shakespeare Festival is bringing its fun and unique take on Romeo and Juliet to Craig Ranch Regional Park on Saturday, March 28, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Admission is free!

Easter is almost here, and the Neighborhood Recreation Center is hosting a celebration on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring carnival games, prizes, candy, vendors, egg hunts, and even a visit from the Easter Bunny!

You must pre-register. Admission is free.

This free, family-friendly event hosted by the City of Henderson celebrates trees and the important role they play in our community. The celebration will also honor the winners of the city's 4th Grade Arbor Day Poster Contest. Henderson has been recognized as a Tree City USA community for 34 straight years for its commitment to protecting its urban forest.

It's all happening Friday, March 27, at Morrell Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

Come support and celebrate local talent! Battle of the Bands is back, offering cash prizes and a chance for future band bookings at City of Henderson events. It's a celebration of grassroots artistry, as the community cheers on aspiring musicians. This two-day event begins Friday, March 27, with competition featuring bands with members 20 years or younger. It continues Saturday, March 28, with bands comprised of members 21 years and up. It goes from 5:30 to 9:30 both nights at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater.

Admission is free!

This free, family-friendly event celebrates creativity, community, and the spring season! Enjoy games, music, food for purchase, a community resource fair, and a children's mini market showcasing young entrepreneurs! It's all happening Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Helen Meyer Community Center.

Check out classic and emergency vehicles at this car show hosted by the Injured Police Officers Fund. There will also be vendors, live music, and more.

It's free to attend, and it's happening Saturday, March 28, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 at Veterans Memorial Park.

Talented young mariachi artists from across the country will compete for top honors, prizes, and a spot in the prestigious Mariachi Extravaganza concert. It's happening Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall at UNLV.

Tickets cost $14.25 online or $11.75 in-person at the UNLV PAC Box Office.

This event, hosted by Henderson Libraries, is a fan-favorite, where local artists and vendors sell and showcase art, comics, graphic novels, toys, and more. You can even come suited up as your favorite character and enter the cosplay contest! There will be activities for both adults and children throughout the day.

The fun takes place Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the James Gibson Library.

Entry is free!

Explore the metaphysical and spiritual world at this annual event featuring a Chakra Dance, yoga therapy, hula hooping, transformational healing, and more.

There will be vendors selling food, yoga sessions, tarot card readers, palm readers, psychics, and more. There will also be activities for kids, including henna art and face painting. It all takes place Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Windmill Library.

Entry is free!