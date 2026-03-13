Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Mar. 13-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for affordable things to do this weekend? Look no further! Welcome to Weekend Roundup — your guide to local, inexpensive fun.

This show celebrates Native American talent with solo, duet, and group performances, special exhibitions, food trucks, and authentic arts and crafts vendors. It's happening Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Las Vegas Civic Center.

Admission is free!

This free St. Patrick's Day celebration is happening Friday, March 13 at the BLVD Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip and will feature a DJ on the terrace from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by a themed drone light show to close out the night.

One of Nevada's largest St. Patrick's celebrations returns to Water Street Plaza this weekend! The Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day Festival is back from March 13-15 (Friday through Sunday) for its 21st year in Henderson. Over the course of the weekend, you can experience authentic Celtic entertainment and activities for all ages.

It all kicks off with Clover Carnival, which opens Friday at 5 p.m. and runs all 3 days of the festival, opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the Shamrock & Shenanigans Parade goes from 10 a.m. to noon, and will travel along Water Street. On Sunday, there's the Classic Car Show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free!

Spend your weekend giving back to your community by helping clean up the River Mountains Loop Trail.

Orientation goes from 8-8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the Equestrian Park South and Trailhead. Transportation will be provided from the park to the trail. It's recommended that you bring a hat, water, sunscreen, sturdy shoes and gloves. Youth ages 5-12 must be accompanied by a guardian. Teens ages 13-17 must have a signed waiver.

Click here to register.

Dive into some St. Patrick's Day-themed activities at the Henderson Multigenerational Pool on Friday, March 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. This event is fun for the whole family, with plenty of fun and festive surprises as you search for the gold Leprechauns lost in the pool.

Click here to register. Admission starts at $5.

Here's another way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day — get moving and get in those miles and smiles! The City of North Las Vegas' annual Craig Ranch St. Patrick's Day 5K/10K Run offers options for walkers, joggers, and runners of all levels. You'll even get a free leprechaun hat and have a chance to win some raffle prizes!

It's all happening Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Click here to register. Entry is $5!

Easter is around the corner, and you can mark the occasion early at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature food, music, arts and crafts, games and egg hunts. You might even get a chance to meet the Easter Bunny!

Click here to see the full schedule of egg hunts for each age group.

Admission is free!

Head down to Boulder City and enjoy the beautiful, warm weather at the Bicentennial Park Gazebo while taking in a free outdoor performance of Shakespeare's Henry V, presented by the Nevada Shakespeare Festival and Main Street Boulder City. The show goes from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

Registration is recommended; click here to let organizers know you're coming. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and get comfortable for an evening of live theater under the stars!

This festival features 2 days of fun activities, games and entertainment for the kiddos! It's runs Saturday, March 14 from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at the The Expo at World Market Center. It's also a chance for parents to learn about resources and programs available to families.

Admission and parking are free!

This 10-day celebration benefiting Opportunity Village kicks off Friday, March 13. The afternoons bring fun for the whole family, while the evenings bring adventures for adults.

Admission is free during the all-ages events from 3 to 9 p.m. from March 13-22. Those all-ages events include scavenger hunts, arts and crafts stations, and more. You can get a rides wristband for $5. There will also be open-air markets on March 14 and 15 this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

It all takes place at Opportunity Village's Smith Family Campus at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. inside the Magical Forest and Camelot Hall.

Village Street Eateries at the New York New York hotel is hosting its first annual Spring Block Party from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. It's free to attend and will feature carnival games, face painting, circus acts, and more!

Pahrump Family Fun Day

The community is invited to this free community event, featuring yard games, food, community resources, a live airbrush artist, and more. It's a chance to get out and enjoy the day with family while also getting connected to some local resources. It's all about laughter, games and wellness!

It's being held Friday, March 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the NyE Coalition (NyECC Activity Center) at 1020 E. Wilson Road in Pahrump.