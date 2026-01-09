Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Jan. 9-11

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Welcome to Weekend Roundup — your weekly guide to local, affordable fun.

As always, I found some inexpensive things you and your family can enjoy this weekend!

Explore the outdoors with this beginner hike at a local outdoor recreation area. The hiking group will depart from the Silver Mesa Recreation Center at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10.

The fee is $5, and includes a light snack and water.

This event celebrates the long-anticipated reopening of Indian Springs Park. The festivities include activities, games, and live entertainment. It's a chance to check out the refreshed park and connect with fellow community members. It's all happening Saturday, Jan. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 715 Gretta Lane.

Admission is free!

This popular event returns to Lee Canyon this weekend. It's a celebration of the local ski and snowboard scene, featuring friendly competition for riders of all ages and abilities.

Whether you're competing or just cheering on from the sidelines, the event promises plenty of fun. Race check-in is at 9 a.m., and the competition begins promptly at 10. It's all happening Saturday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Nevada Donor Network. The entry fee is $20 — or FREE if you're a registered organ donor or sign up to be one on-site.

This event honors a rich African American operatic legacy, celebrating beloved singers and composers who endured tough paths to acceptance and inclusion.

As a lead-up to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Opera Las Vegas will join forces with some of the Southwest's most acclaimed singers to perform and educate about history's stellar Black operatic talents.

This event is free, and seating is first-come, first-served. It's happening Saturday, Jan. 10, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Windmill Library.

America's Walking Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a 3-day Walking Festival in Boulder City from Jan. 9-11. The Las Vegas High Rollers and Strollers walking club will host a mix of self-guided and group walks, as well as socials. Walks include the Historic Railroad Tunnels Trail, Bootleg Canyon, Veterans Memorial Park, and more. This is for people of all ages and abilities.

Group walks start at 9 a.m. Attendees must register and check in at the Best Western Hoover Dam Hotel. Driving directions to the start of the walks and walk directions will be distributed each morning. Click here to see the walk schedule.

Admission costs $4 per walk, along with a one-time $10 registration fee.

Billed as the "Largest Indoor Off-Road Race in the World," the 2026 Silver State Indoor World Championships are being held Jan. 7-11 at the South Point. It'll be an off-roading enthusiast's dream! Click here to see the schedule of events.

Admission is free.

The 2026 BMX season kicks off this weekend with the Las Vegas Nationals at the Orleans Arena! The season opener features world-class competition in a climate-controlled environment — ensuring ideal racing conditions as the nation's best begin their quest for the title. The tournament runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this weekend. Click here for the full race schedule.

Admission is free!

Mickey and friends are bringing the party to the Thomas and Mack this weekend, with multiple shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They'll remix your favorite Disney tunes and transport you to different worlds — from the Pride Lands with Simba to the ocean with Ariel, and Maui with Moana. Guest DJ Stitch will make an appearance too, bringing that treasured sense of Ohana to the ice.

Click here to see show times. Tickets start at $22.