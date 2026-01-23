Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Jan. 23-25

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Welcome to Weekend Roundup — your source for local, affordable fun!

As always, I found some things you and your family can check out this weekend without breaking the bank.

This festival, presented by Jewish Nevada, celebrates Jewish life and culture through film, showcasing moving stories of hope, faith, justice, and humor through a Jewish lens.

It begins Saturday, Jan. 24, with 15 films featured across three locations until Feb. 7. There are two screenings this weekend with tickets still available: "Soda" at the Cinemark South Point at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25, and "The World Will Tremble" at Cinemark South Point at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Tickets start at $12!

Las Vegas Little Theatre presents "Into the Woods," a musical that weaves together plots and characters from multiple fairy tales, from "Little Red Riding Hood" and "Jack and the Beanstalk," to "Rapunzel" and "Cinderella."

This show's unique twist offers an interesting spin on your childhood favorites. You have four chances to catch it this weekend:



Friday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $37 for adults. Students 18 and under can get in for $20 — call the box office at 702-362-7996 to order those tickets.

If you're up for a short road trip, make the hour-ish drive up to Mesquite for this annual festival showcasing hot air balloon launches each morning, weather permitting. Additionally, there will be candlestick shows and live entertainment in the evenings.

It all begins Friday, Jan. 23, with a morning balloon launch at 7:30 a.m. at the Oasis parking lot across from the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino. There will be a launch at the same time and place on Saturday and Sunday morning as well.

Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 7 p.m., there will be a night glow candlestick show at the CasaBlanca in the Southwest parking lot under the resort video marquee sign. For those 21 and up, there will be a champagne tasting in the resort's showroom from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is free for all the events!

The nation's best in cheer and dance are coming to The Orleans Arena this weekend for the 2026 JAMZ Nationals! The youth competition runs Friday through Monday, starting at 8 a.m. each day.

Tickets are $24.68 for children and $34.96 for adults.

UNLV Hockey returns to City National Arena in Downtown Summerlin for a key Western Collegiate Hockey League series against Colorado State.

The two teams will face off on Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. both nights.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids and CCSD/NSHE staff, as well as non-UNLV students with school ID. Tickets are free for UNLV students.

This annual fair gives locals the chance to meet more than 70 local authors and 24 artists, as well as the opportunity to buy signed books and artwork.

It's a celebration of our local creative and literary scene, featuring writers' workshops, panel discussions, and live art demonstrations.

There will also be a Chalk Art Corner — something new this year — where you can draw chalk art on poster boards that will be displayed on the library's Sustainable Community Art Wall for the public to see.

It's all happening Saturday, Jan. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Clark County Library. Click here to see the full schedule of activities, which also includes movie screenings and live music from the Clark County Library Jam Sessions Band.

Admission is free!

Celebrate Chinese New Year at this limited-time holiday festival featuring food, light, culture, and fortune.

This winter night market and lantern festival features interactive art, live entertainment, and rotating food vendors. This weekend, it's open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. It's located off Paradise and Sahara, adjacent to the Sahara Las Vegas Monorail Station.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $16 for kids. Admission is free for kids 5 and under.

Performing both solo and with a full band, singer Sonia Barcelona delivers "romantic, laid-back indie rock with soulful grooves," with a range of influences, from Sade to The Beatles.

She'll be performing original music, like "Heart Station," which was featured on Netflix's "The Brothers Sun" in episode 2 of season 1.

The show is happening Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center.

Tickets cost $15 online or at the door.

This craft and gift show is happening Sunday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Scottsdale Ballroom inside the Aliante Hotel Casino Spa.

It features artists and vendors, handmade gifts, hourly drawings, and lots of indoor shopping fun.

Admission and parking are free!