Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Feb. 20-22

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) — From Lunar New Year to Black History Month, there is so much to celebrate around the Las Vegas Valley right now, and this weekend, there is no shortage of festive events!

Welcome to Weekend Roundup — your guide to local, affordable fun!

This event is a cultural celebration of the African diaspora, highlighting African history, culture and religion.

You have two chances to check out the lecture series this weekend: Friday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. Both are being held at the West Las Vegas Theatre.

Admission is free!

Celebrate the spirit and revitalization of Jackson Avenue on Las Vegas' Historic Westside! There will be free food while supplies last, live entertainment, youth activities, a car and motorcycle show, a farmers market, and so much more!

It's happening Saturday, Feb. 21, from 12 to 3 p.m. on Jackson Avenue between D and F Streets.

Admission is free!

At this event, storytellers share stories through the lens of time — tales of urgency and expiration, missed opportunities and unresolved conflicts. This powerful evening takes place at the Charleston Heights Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are pay-as-you-wish; organizers suggest $5.

Get moving with this 4.5-mile hike through the scenic trails of Bootleg Canyon in Boulder City! This guided experience will show you vast desert and mountain views, and you'll get to learn more about the terrain and local landscape.

Don't forget to wear a hat, tennis shoes and sunscreen, and bring water and snacks. It's happening Friday, Feb. 20, at 7 a.m.

The price includes round-trip transport to Bootleg Canyon. The group departs from the Downtown Recreation Center in Henderson at 7 a.m. Admission starts at $14. Register here.

The City of Henderson is hosting an Outdoor Swap Meet on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Downtown Recreation Center. Come out and find some bargains and one-of-a-kind treasures! All ages are welcome.

Admission is free!

Meet your neighborhood firefighters and learn more about their jobs and equipment at this open house at Henderson Fire Station 97! It's happening Saturday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is free!

Explore the great outdoors with this beginner hike! The trip includes a light snack and water. All ages are welcome. The group will meet on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center and depart at 10:15 a.m.

The fee is $5.

This free event is all about nostalgia! Enjoy a classic drive-in movie experience and watch "Freakier Friday" under the stars at Craig Ranch Regional Park. A variety of food trucks will be on-site, and be sure to bring blankets and get cozy.

It's happening Friday, Feb. 20, from 5 to 10 p.m.

The City of North Las Vegas is honoring Black History Month with this brunch celebration featuring food, fun, and fellowship. It's happening at the Neighborhood Recreation Center on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come hungry and leave inspired and empowered!

Admission is $5!

The City of North Las Vegas' Black History Month events will culminate with this big community celebration on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Aliante Nature Discovery Park. The outdoor celebration will feature live performances, presentations, food vendors, and more! The fun goes from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Admission is free!

This beloved annual youth winter sports competition returns to Lee Canyon on Saturday, Feb. 21! Kids aged 4-16 are invited for a day of ski and snowboard competition, prizes, music, giveaways, and more! It all goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you've got a little one who wants to take part, registration is free and opens at 9 a.m.! If you're just coming to spectate and cheer others on, admission is free for you, too!

Lunar New Year festivities are underway and taking over the Downtown Las Vegas Fremont East Entertainment District on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon! At the parade, you'll see elaborate floats, dragon dances, cultural performances and so much more! Limited bleacher seating will be provided on 8th and Fremont. Plus, after the parade, you can head over to Downtown Container Park and check out more live cultural performances, a dance fitness session, and many unique vendors until 3 p.m.

Admission is free!

This one-day festival is another way you can celebrate Lunar New Year this weekend! It's happening Sunday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Desert Breeze Community Center.

The event will open with a lion dance, and will also feature arts and crafts, food trucks, community resources, workshops, games, and more.

Admission is free!

In celebration of Black History Month, Vegas City Opera is paying homage to Beyoncé and songs of hers that were inspired by classical music, including her rendition of Ave Maria. The concert will explore her take on 25 Italian songs, as well as contemporary fan favorites. It's happening Saturday, Feb. 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Windmill Library.

Admission is free!

