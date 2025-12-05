Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Dec. 5-7

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holiday season is upon us and there are plenty of affordable themed events to help you get in the spirit this weekend!

Welcome to Weekend Roundup — your weekly guide to local, inexpensive community fun. I found lots of options for you this week.

This day of frosty fun features a group plunge and water slide rides. Don't worry, you can warm back up afterwards with hot cocoa, donuts, and ornament decorating. EMS will also be on-site and thermal blankets will be provided. If the cold water isn't for you, you're still welcome to come and cheer on others taking the plunge!

It's happening Saturday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Silver Mesa Recreation Center and Pool. The cost is $3 and it's for people ages 8+.

This event for those 55 years and up offers an afternoon of laughter, food, and games as folks come together to celebrate the winter season. It's happening at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center and Pool on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. The cost is $5.

Holiday cheer is taking over Water Street on Friday, Dec. 5, as the City of Henderson hosts its annual Electric Light Parade, featuring bands, cheer teams, and dozens of festive floats. The fun goes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. along Water Street between Basic Rd. and Victory Rd.

Admission is free!

Santa is making a visit to the Black Mountain Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. to take photos with kids. The digital picture will be sent to your email. You may also bring your own camera to take photos.

Admission starts at $3!

Afterwards, Santa will stick around to take pics with your pup, too! The puppy pictures portion of the day goes from 11 a.m. to noon at the Black Mountain Recreation Center. Admission starts at $3!

This event features a glow-style canvas and paint party using black reflective light and paint. Light snacks will be provided!

Advance registration is recommended. Admission starts at $10.

Enjoy a guided walking bird tour at Henderson's Bird Viewing Preserve, followed by pictures with Santa against a beautiful natural backdrop. Afterwards, you can warm up inside with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy some crafting. All children must be accompanied by a registered adult. It's happening Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Admission starts at $10 for kids ages 5-10 and $5 for accompanying adults.

This event showcases Latino culture and the spirit of Mexico and Central America through food and cultural performances. Top local vendors will be serving up an array of tamales, as groups like Mariachi Los Camperos and Mariachi Las Catrinas perform live. You can also get some holiday shopping done, as some artisan and specialty vendors will be on site selling goods. It goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Goodman Plaza at the Las Vegas Civic Center.

Admission is free!

With NFR in town, this event will certainly get you ready for some rodeo fun! The City of Las Vegas is hosting this event at Floyd Lamb Park on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fun includes a holiday classic car show, an arts and crafts fair, live DJ music, holiday vendors, performances, food trucks, and holiday activities.

Admission is free!

Bring the family out for this final float fest party of 2025 at the City of Las Vegas Municipal Pool, featuring games, music, and inflatable trampoline fun! It's open to all ages and swim abilities. There will also be land and shallow water games for non-swimmers. It goes from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Admission is $5.

Boulder City's Historic District is transforming into a winter wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 6 for its annual and highly anticipated Santa's Electric Night Parade. This holiday tradition features dozens of floats, marching bands, and more. It starts at 4:30 p.m. and admission is free.

Get some holiday shopping done at the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Building at 900 Arizona St. There will be more than 100 booths selling handcrafted art, crafts, food, and more. There will also be raffle prizes.

It goes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Admission is free!

This annual holiday tradition returns to Lake Mead this Saturday, Dec. 6, with a parade featuring decorated boats.

The parade kicks off at 6:15, but if you get there early, you can see the festive boats up close beforehand and visit Santa at the Lake Mead Marina from 3 to 6 p.m.

You can view the parade from Boulder Beach at Lake Mead. Admission is free.

This festive day of science, culture, and community is happening at the Las Vegas Science and Natural History Museum on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can enjoy a variety of activities, including hands-on science and cultural stations, live performances, art workshops, photo ops, and more. Programming will run throughout the day!

Don't forget to bring a toy as well for the toy drive. Critical Care Comics is looking for toys for kids ranging from 6 months old to 19 years old to help restock their toy supply for future hospital visits. You can bring in a toy or a screenshot of your purchase from their Amazon Wishlist. If you donate a toy or make a purchase equal in value to museum admission, you'll have your admission fee waived.

Admission to this event is included with museum admission or membership.

Here is the museum admission breakdown:



Adult: $14

Senior/Military/Student: $12

Child: $7

Children 2 or younger: free

Southern Nevada teachers: free with teaching badge

Nevada residents with valid ID receive $1 off admission

Parking is free.

This heartwarming pet adoption event could just introduce you to your next furry family member. Tivoli Village is partnering with 5 nonprofit rescues to help pets find their forever homes. You can meet a variety of adoptable dogs, cats, and even guinea pigs, while enjoying live music. You can also sip on some complimentary prosecco and sparkling cider while supplies last. The event is happening Saturday, Dec. 6 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Tivoli Village.

Admission is free.

On Friday, Dec. 5, this beloved monthly tradition returns to Las Vegas' Arts District from 5 to 11 p.m. This is a great way to support local artists and small businesses, as dozens of vendors line the streets and showcase their goods and talents. December's featured artist is Mila May.

Channel 13 is a proud partner of First Friday! Admission is free.