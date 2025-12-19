Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Dec. 19-21

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holiday season is in full swing, and we know money can be tight this time of year, between shopping for gifts and paying your bills.

I found some events and seasonal festivities you can still get out and enjoy this weekend without spending much — or in some cases — anything at all!

It may be the holiday season, but in Vegas, it's always pooltime! Bring the family, along with your swimsuits, towels, and goggles to Pavilion Center Pool on Friday, Dec. 19 for the Winter Wonderland Pool Party! The event will also feature a special appearance from Santa and photo opportunities with Old Saint Nick. There will be hot chocolate, a performance by the synchronized swim club Nevada Desert Mermaids at 6 p.m., and an opportunity to make ornaments. The fun goes from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Admission is $4 per person!

Head out to Goodman Plaza in Downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 20 for a free concert! The Vegas City Children's Chorus will perform a blend of festive classics and modern hits, from Christmas carols to pop favorites — and it's all with a special operatic twist! The concert goes from 12 to 2 p.m.

The 4th Annual City of North Las Vegas Toy Giveaway is happening Saturday, Dec. 20 starting at 8 a.m. at Liberty Park. Kids 0-15 years old will get a special gift from Santa, along with complimentary cookies and hot chocolate.

Admission is free! Get there early — it's all while supplies last. Children must be present to receive the gift.

Create your own piñata clock to help countdown to the new year and fill it with sweet treats! This workshop goes from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday Dec. 19 at the Aliante Library. It is free, but registration is required. It's for kids ages 6 to 11. For more information or to register, call 702-839-2980, or email nlvrefdesk@cityofnorthlasvegas.com

Ready for a new career in the new year? Learn about various career fields at this event, where you can explore up to 30 different career types using virtual reality headsets at the Alexander Library. It's happening Saturday, Dec. 20 from 2 to 3 p.m. Admission is free and it's for folks 16 and older. No registration required.

Celebrate the changing of the seasons at this event at Pumpkin Park in Henderson on Saturday, Dec. 20. The festival features gardening activities, a farmers market, and food vendors.

It goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free!

Bring your pup to Heritage Bark Park in Henderson on Saturday, Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fun morning outdoors. You and your pup can take photos with the Grinch. There will also be holiday treats and a pop-up agility course for pets to enjoy. Registration is $7 per dog.

Celebrate the Winter Solstice at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve — after hours! Families can enjoy a self-guided walk and take in the natural beauty. The classroom will be open, offering seasonal crafts and refreshments. Learn more about the significance of the solstice and take a nice stroll around the ponds! Admission starts at $15. It's happening Sunday, Dec. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Bring the family out to the Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix for a free Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be live entertainment, free Christmas wrapping, free gift for kids while supplies last, arts and crafts, rides for purchase, and lots of local vendors.

This sensory friendly market features kid entrepreneurs, local makers, sensory activities, cooking decorating, and sweet treats — an event designed for people of all abilities.

It's all happening inside the courtyard at the Gramercy Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free!

Head out to Downtown Summerlin and celebrate Hanukkah with Jewish Nevada! The family-friendly evening will feature a menorah lighting, kids' activities, entertainment and more. It's happening Sunday, Dec. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. on Park Centre Drive. Admission is free!

Head down to Lake Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 21 for a giant menorah lighting, donuts, latkes, music, a fire show, and more. This event, hosted by Chabad East Las Vegas and Chabad of Henderson goes from 4 to 5 p.m. at The Village at Lake Las Vegas at 20 Costa Di Lago. Admission is free.