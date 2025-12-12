Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Dec. 12-14

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's plenty of holiday fun to be had around Southern Nevada this weekend — and you can stay well within your budget while you're at it!

Welcome to Weekend Roundup — your weekly guide to affordable, local fun.

Come out to the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas for a free, indoor family movie night on Friday, Dec. 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will also be fresh popped corn and refreshments. Blankets and foldable chairs are welcome.

Don your best ugly sweater and get the blood flowing at the City of North Las Vegas' 2nd Annual Ugly Sweater Run at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

The event features a 3k and a 5k option. It kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13 and goes until 10:30 a.m. Every runner will get a free elf hat to complete their holiday look!

The fee is $5. Click here to register.

This holiday pancake breakfast is happening Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center & Pool. Join Santa and his elves and enjoy food, live entertainment, face painting, arts and crafts, and carols. Get there early, because it's limited to the first 200 people!

The cost is $3.

This evening of fun features holiday bingo, cookie decorating, and more! It's all happening at the Veterans Memorial Community Center on Friday, Dec. 12 from 6 to 7:45 p.m.

The cost is $5. Advance registration is required. Call 702-229-1100 for more information.

The Fourth Annual Equestrian Christmas Posada of the Colibries Charro Team of Nevada invites you to Christmas with Colibries, a holiday celebration featuring an escaramuza performance, charro horse show, charro rope twirling, live mariachi music, and so much more.

It's all taking place at Bradley Park on Saturday, Dec. 13 starting at 10 a.m. The event will also offer free food and a toy giveaway. Admission is free.

Check out classic cars and trucks and make a difference in your community at this event on Saturday, Dec. 13 at Veterans Memorial Community Center. Along with a car show, there will also be a toy drive to collect gifts to be distributed to children in need. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to gain entrance to the car show! The event goes from 9 a.m. to noon.

Come out to Goodman Plaza in Downtown Las Vegas and enjoy a free and festive day outdoors. The event will feature holiday-themed performances, music, food vendors, children's games, and even a visit from Santa!

The fun goes from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13!

Enjoy a traditional Mexican Christmas celebration and folk play at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. The festivities will also include photos with Santa, live entertainment, community booths, free champurrado and pan dulce (while supplies last). Additionally, there will be a free toy for the first 1,000 children, ages 14 and younger. Children must be present to receive the gift. Other refreshments, like tamales, pozole, and traditional antojitos, will be available for purchase. Click here to reserve your spot.

Admission is free.

Meet the dedicated firefighters who keep our community safe and learn more about their jobs and gear at this open house event at Henderson Fire Station 82! It's happening Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 401 Parkson Rd. You can get an inside look at the firetrucks and gear, and even learn how you can assist in emergencies and enhance your family's safety.

Admission is free.

Add some flair to your gifts this holiday season by learning how to make unique bows at this event hosted by the City of Henderson! Participants will get to make and take 5 bows.

It's being held on Friday, Dec. 12 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Downtown Senior Center in Henderson.

Admission starts at $5.

Fresh treats, holiday gifts, and a visit from Santa — those are just some of the things you can expect at the Holiday Market at Mountain Crest Park. You can stroll, shop, and celebrate the holiday season with activities, a holiday train, and much more.

It's happening Friday, Dec. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

This free community event features holiday train rides, a visit from Santa, arts and crafts, cookie decorating, raffles, and tamale dinners for the first 500 participants. The first 300 registered children will receive a toy. Toy pick-up times are scheduled in slots between 5:30 and 6:45 p.m. Call 702-455-7513 to register your kids to ensure they receive a free toy, while supplies last.

The event is happening Friday, Dec. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Recreation Center.

Come out to Clark County Fire Station 30 at 7980 W. Robindale Rd. on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. for an afternoon of cocoa, cookies, firetruck tours, meet-and-greet opportunities, and more! Admission is free.

At the Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool on Saturday, Dec. 13, kids ages 5-13 can enjoy a supervised night of swimming, games, and themed entertainment. The fun goes from 5 to 8 p.m.

The cost is $10 per child. You can register online or in-person. A swim test is required for all participants. Those who do not pass must remain within arm's reach of a chaperone at all times in the water.

This holiday celebration features food distributions, toy giveaways while supplies last, live entertainment, a special appearance from Santa, and much more. It's all happening at Cashman Park on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Admission is free. Early arrival is recommended, as giveaways and resources are first-come, first-served.

Southern Hills Hospital is opening its doors to the community for an opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus! You can get one free professional photo with them, and there will also be cookies and cocoa, as well as activities for kids while they wait for their turn for a picture. It's all happening Saturday, Dec. 13 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the main lobby of Southern Hills Hospital. Photos will be available for download immediately. Only one photo permitted per family. Parking is free.

This telethon-style celebration offers 12 straight hours of live entertainment, laughter, and more, featuring local singers, comedians, and surprise guests. Each hour begins with a comedy monologue, followed by festive performances. The Composers Room's signature Pancake Platter will be available all day, with a portion of each sale going to A Greater Hope Foundation, supporting local families in need. Guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy or cash donation. The event will also include a tree lighting, cocoa and cookies, and DJ Santa, who will be spinning holiday beats all day. The fun begins Friday, Dec. 12 at noon at The Composers Room!

Click here to buy tickets. An adult Pancake Platter ticket costs $17.58 and a Child Under 12 Pancake Platter costs $12.30.