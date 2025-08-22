Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Aug. 22-24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for something affordable to do this weekend around Southern Nevada? You've come to the right place! Welcome to Weekend Roundup, our weekly guide to inexpensive fun for local families.

This free outdoor music and movie event takes place at North Las Vegas' Craig Ranch Regional Park this Saturday, August 23.

This week's featured film is the childhood classic, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," which will begin playing 15 to 30 minutes after sunset, typically around 8:15 p.m. But the fun begins earlier at 6:30 p.m. with music, food trucks, vendors, and $3 concessions.

This free summer music series returns to Lee Canyon on Saturday, Aug. 23. It's a great way to escape the valley heat and enjoy some tunes against a beautiful backdrop.

This week's featured artist is Red Eye Gin, a local band known for performing authentic Americana, rock n' roll, country and soulful blues.

Gates open at 9 a.m., and the live music will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Bring your own chairs or blankets so you can comfortably enjoy the concert at the outdoor Rabbit Peak stage.

Mountainside Yoga is back at Lee Canyon this Friday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 24. The mountains offer a cool, serene escape from the valley heat.

The yoga class runs from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday and Sunday at Lee Canyon's Aspen Grove. Bring your own yoga mat, water, a hat and sunscreen, and come dressed in comfortable clothing.

Each class costs $10 per person, and registration is required.

Just about a half-hour drive outside Las Vegas, you can check out the old Western charm of Goodsprings, Nevada.

This weekend, the town's iconic Pioneer Saloon is hosting the 3rd Annual Country Music Showcase. The five-day day event is free admission, open to all ages, and runs through Sunday.

Fans can enjoy live music from 10 country bands. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Below is a photo of the schedule.

Pioneer Saloon 3rd Annual Country Music Showcase at Pioneer Saloon

Cheer on the Vegas Knight Hawks, our local professional indoor football team, as they compete in the IFL National Championship game for the first time! They take on the Green Bay Blizzard in a battle for the league title in Tuscon, Arizona this weekend.

The team is hosting a watch party for the game on Saturday, Aug. 23 at MacKenzie River inside the America First Center in Henderson. Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The event is free admission and will feature giveaways and a raffle. Fans who wear their VKH gear will get a complimentary order of Lodgepoles (fresh-baked bread with olive oil, garlic & mozzarella).

Click here to RSVP. Fans who RSVP will receive an additional entry in the raffle, prizes for which will include signed memorabilia and a game-worn jersey. The first 10 fans to arrive will also get a mystery item signed by a Knight Hawks player.

This is a night of raw and powerful storytelling, where performers will share "stories celebrating the beauty of imperfection and living life with no 'ragrets.'" The event starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center.

Organizers say you can pay what you want for general admission tickets — a $5 donation is suggested.

Performance material may not be suitable for children under 13, so parental guidance is suggested.

On Saturday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., get an inside look at Henderson Fire Station 81! You can meet local firefighters, check out their new digs at Station 81 and learn how you can help in an emergency.

This free, family-friendly event is a great way to connect with local first responders and get a closer look at what they do.

The Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix is partnering with Las Vegas Parent Connection for this event. It's happening Saturday, Aug. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature a live DJ, raffles and a family-friendly small business market.

Admission is free!

This event at the Las Vegas Science and Natural History Museum is about all things Pokémon. You can learn about the real-life animals that inspired Pokémon through themed games and hands-on activities for all ages, including a scavenger hunt. The event will also feature a live shark feeding and a prize raffle.

Trainer Fest goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Admission to Trainer Fest is included with museum admission or membership.

Museum admission costs $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, military and students, and $7 for children. It's free for children under 2 and museum members. Nevada residents can get $1 off admission with a valid ID.

Billed as the women's event of the year, the Las Vegas Women's Expo features on-site beauty services, prizes and giveaways, special guests and a free coupon book for the first 500 attendees.

It runs Saturday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orleans Arena.

Admission is free. Click here to register.