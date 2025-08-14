Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Aug. 15-17

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While summer break may be over for thousands of Southern Nevada kids, that doesn't mean the fun is done!

I found some inexpensive things you and your family can enjoy this weekend — and all these events are off the Las Vegas Strip, because we create this weekly guide with locals in mind.

This free outdoor music and movie event takes place at North Las Vegas' Craig Ranch Regional Park this Saturday, August 16.

This week's featured film is "How to Train Your Dragon," which will begin playing 15 to 30 minutes after sunset, typically around 8:15 p.m. But the fun begins earlier at 6:30 p.m. with music, food trucks, vendors, and $3 concessions.

Mountainside Yoga is back at Lee Canyon this Friday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 17. The mountains offer a cool, serene escape from the valley heat.

The yoga class runs from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday and Sunday at Lee Canyon's Aspen Grove. Bring your own yoga mat, water, a hat and sunscreen, and come dressed in comfortable clothing.

Each class costs $10 per person, and registration is required.

Get moving on the dance floor Saturday, Aug. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. as live dances return to the Charleston Heights Art Center. The Moonshiners will play a mix of top 40 and classic songs. Beverages will be available for purchase from the bar.

Tickets are $10. Click here to purchase tickets.

Featuring unique gifts, foods and crafts from more than 50 vendors, Craftmania takes over the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton Casino Lodge on Saturday, August 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission and parking are free.

There's more creative fun happening Sunday, August 17 in the Scottsdale Ballroom at the Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., come check out unique crafts, gifts and foods from more than 65 artists and vendors. Admission and parking are free.

Celebrate the grand opening of a new fire station in the southwest valley, located near the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, on Saturday, Aug. 16.

This free community event will kick off at 9 a.m. with a hose-cutting ceremony, followed by a pancake breakfast, kids' activities, and even a chance to dunk Commissioner Justin Jones and Fire Chief Billy Samuels in a dunk tank!

You'll also get to tour the fire station, learn more about a firefighter's duties and equipment, and experience first-hand spraying water from a firehose.