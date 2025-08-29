LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're staying in town for the holiday weekend and are wondering what to do, we've got you covered with Weekend Roundup, our weekly guide to affordable fun in Southern Nevada.

Here's a list of inexpensive things to do over the long weekend, including lots of live music and poolside flicks.

Weekend Roundup: Labor Day Weekend edition!

Enjoy a movie by the pool on Friday, August 29, as the City of North Las Vegas hosts Dive-In Movie Night with a showing of "Luca." It takes place at the Silver Mesa Activity Pool from 7:30 to 9:30 Friday night.

Admission is $2 per person. Concessions will be available for purchase.

This free outdoor music and movie event returns to North Las Vegas' Craig Ranch Regional Park this Saturday, August 30.

This week's featured film is "Lilo & Stitch" (2025), which will begin playing 15 to 30 minutes after sunset, typically around 8:15 p.m. But the fun begins earlier at 6:30 p.m. with music, food trucks, vendors, and $3 concessions.

Labor Day is often considered the unofficial conclusion of summer, and the City of Henderson is celebrating with Rad Tad's End of Summer Pool Party.

It's happening Monday, Sept. 1 at the Whitney Ranch Activity Pool from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature music, snacks, games and water safety tips from the city's water safety mascot Rad Tad.

You just have to pay daily pool admission to get in, which costs $3 for kids ages 3 to 17 and for seniors 60 and up, or $5 for adults 18 and up.

This Labor Day Weekend, Lee Canyon is debuting a new, free 2-day country music festival called Mountain Top Honky Tonk.

It'll be two full days of live music from noon to 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday!

While admission is free, you will need to pay for a parking reservation. Single-day parking is $10. A 2-day parking pass is $15. Spots are limited so reserve yours early!

The Fremont Street Experience has a packed lineup of live music for you this holiday weekend, as the popular free summer concert series, Downtown Rocks, makes a return!

Here's the schedule for this weekend:

Saturday, Aug. 30



Nine Days — Main Street Stage at 6 p.m.

Dishwalla — Main Street Stage at 8 p.m.

Vertical Horizon — 1st Street Stage at 7 p.m.

Toad the Wet Sprocket — 1st Street Stage at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 31



Sponge — 3rd Street Stage at 7 p.m.

Ugly Kid Joe — 3rd Street Stage at 8 p.m.

Our Lady Peace — 3rd Street Stage at 9 p.m.

Mountainside Yoga is back at Lee Canyon this Friday, Aug. 29 The mountains offer a cool, serene escape from the valley heat. This week, there's no usual Sunday class due to the Mountain Top Honky Tonk.

The yoga class runs from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Lee Canyon's Aspen Grove. Bring your own yoga mat, water, a hat and sunscreen, and come dressed in comfortable clothing.

Each class costs $10 per person, and registration is required.

In the final installment of Dive In Movies at the Boulevard Pool this year, the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas is serving up a showing of the classic movie, "Good Burger" on Monday, Sept. 1.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m.

Admission is $10 for Las Vegas locals. Locals' tickets can only be purchased in-person with a valid Nevada ID at the North Bar. Admission is free for kids 5 and under, as well as military members and first responders (with valid ID).

This annual charity barrel race for a good cause returns to the South Point on Friday, Aug. 29, Saturday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Aug. 31. The event was founded in honor of a Las Vegas girl named Bailey, who was diagnosed with a rare terminal illness called Battens Disease and sadly passed away in 2021. Proceeds from the charity barrel race support the Las Vegas Spring Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Calling fans of all things spooky and scary!

On Saturday, Aug. 30, this new, all-day immersive marketplace will feature horror vendors, artists and creators who will be offering handmade goods and collectibles, as well as crafts and apparel. There will also be live entertainment, including a knife juggler!

The Slasher Market is taking place at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission is $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Click here to purchase tickets.

On Monday, Sept. 1, head over to Downtown Container Park to watch some of the best speedcubers in Las Vegas compete LIVE. The event will feature giveaways, music and an open cubing zone for anyone looking to show off their skills.

It's free to watch and compete. It goes from 3 to 6:30 p.m.