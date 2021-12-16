Wayne Newton returning to stage at Flamingo Las Vegas in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The legendary Wayne Newton is officially scheduled to return to the Las Vegas stage next year.

The Flamingo Las Vegas announced that Newton will begin a limited engagement of “Wayne: Up Close and Personal” beginning in January 2022.

Newton, also known as Mr. Las Vegas, was originally scheduled to return to the stage in October of this year but a back injury forced the signer to push back his return.

The Vegas performances will be in the Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy’s Cabaret with several shows starting at 7:30 p.m.

“Wayne: Up Close and Personal” will present the entertainer in an intimate setting where he will interact with the audience, perform some favorite songs and share personal career highlights through songs, film clips, anecdotes and audience Q&A.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. with ticket prices starting at $79 plus taxes and fees.

Newton's full performance schedule is below:

January 2022: 24, 26, 29, 31

February 2022: 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28

March 2022: 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 28, 30

April 2022: 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30

May 2022: 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30

June 2022: 1, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29