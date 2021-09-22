Wayne Newton returning to stage at Flamingo Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The legendary Wayne Newton is returning to the Las Vegas stage.

The Flamingo Las Vegas announced that Newton will begin a limited engagement of “Wayne: Up Close and Personal” beginning in October.

Newton, also known as Mr. Las Vegas, will perform in the Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy’s Cabaret with several shows starting at 7:30 p.m.

“Wayne: Up Close and Personal” will present the entertainer in an intimate setting where he will interact with the audience, perform some favorite songs and share personal career highlights through songs, film clips, anecdotes and audience Q&A.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. with ticket prices starting at $79 plus taxes and fees.

Newton's full performance schedule is below:

October 2021: 23, 25, 27, 30

November 2021: 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29

December 2021: 1, 4, 6, 8, 27 – 30

January 2022: 1

