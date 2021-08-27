Vegas Like a Local: One last splash before Summer is gone

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before we trade in our shorts and tank tops for sweat pants and hoodies, let's enjoy one last Summer dip and “Vegas like a Local!” With insider tips.

SIPPING A DRINK ON THE BEACH

There are a few more weeks left of Summer to enjoy the water at Lake Mead before the chilly weather arrives.

LOCAL TIP: Set your alarm early if you want a good spot at the popular Boulder Beach. It opens daily at 6:30 a.m. and will fill up quickly, especially on weekends this time of year.

If you want to enjoy a hidden cove or more secluded beach rent a boat or jet-ski and venture off on a day away from the crowds. This will also allow you a chance to get close to Hoover Dam for an epic photo or video.

AQUA PARK ADVENTURE

Not far from Lake Mead, you will find Lake Las Vegas, another oasis in the desert with an Aqua Park made of an oversized obstacle course with huge slides. Tickets are available through September and can be bought in 45-minute sessions.

LOCAL TIP: One session costs $27 per person, book online and buy a two-session pass for $37. Double the fun for only $10 more.

You can also try their Flyboard Water Jetpack experience.

WATER PARK PARTY

Cowabunga Bay water park offers a summer-ending Friday night beach party from 4 to 9 pm for only $24.95 and the park will remain open on weekends through September.

They’ll be announcing a winter-themed event coming soon.

WE ALL SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM

We all know ice cream is another great way to cool off on a hot day but it's also a treat all year round. CJ’s Italian Ice and Custard is a local favorite with 4 locations throughout the valley.

From their spicy sandier to brownie sundae, you’ll always leave with a smile.

Make sure to try the blueberry crumble, it's a favorite.

Till next time, have fun exploring our fabulous city and never be afraid to whip out your Nevada ID and ask “Do you offer a local discount?”

