Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Tickets for Neon Museum's Duck Duck Shed are now on sale

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Duck Duck Shed
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 17:21:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tickets are officially on sale for the Neon Museum's second annual Duck Duck Shed series. The four-day series celebrates architecture, design, and culture across the valley.

This year, there are over two dozen events. Some are free while the most expensive events are about $225 per ticket. You can see some of the series highlights below and learn more or purchase tickets here.

  • A special exhibition into actress Debbie Reynolds and her impact on the Las Vegas entertainment scene
  • A behind-the-scenes, on-stage experience with Cirque du Soleil's show O
  • A first-look at Postcard From Earth, the new film at Sphere, which was created, produced, and directed by Oscar-winner Darren Aronofsky
  • An evening with former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman
  • A discussion with Roger Thomas and Todd-Avery Lenahan who are the creative minds behind some of the most famous hotels and casinos in the valley
  • A walking tour of Fremont Street with a local historian
  • A new guided tour at The Neon Museum that discusses Las Vegas' role in popular movies including Casino, Queen Of Diamonds, Viva Las Vegas, and Back To The Future II
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH