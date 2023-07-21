Tickets for Neon Museum's Duck Duck Shed are now on sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tickets are officially on sale for the Neon Museum's second annual Duck Duck Shed series. The four-day series celebrates architecture, design, and culture across the valley.
This year, there are over two dozen events. Some are free while the most expensive events are about $225 per ticket. You can see some of the series highlights below and learn more or purchase tickets here.
- A special exhibition into actress Debbie Reynolds and her impact on the Las Vegas entertainment scene
- A behind-the-scenes, on-stage experience with Cirque du Soleil's show O
- A first-look at Postcard From Earth, the new film at Sphere, which was created, produced, and directed by Oscar-winner Darren Aronofsky
- An evening with former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman
- A discussion with Roger Thomas and Todd-Avery Lenahan who are the creative minds behind some of the most famous hotels and casinos in the valley
- A walking tour of Fremont Street with a local historian
- A new guided tour at The Neon Museum that discusses Las Vegas' role in popular movies including Casino, Queen Of Diamonds, Viva Las Vegas, and Back To The Future II