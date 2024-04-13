The B-52s are announcing three new show dates at The Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "World's Greatest Party Band" is adding more shows to their Las Vegas residency at The Venetian.

On Friday, The B-52s announced three new dates in November.



Nov. 13, 15, 16

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 15.

Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale event starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a pre-sale event, starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17.

All pre-sales will end at 10 p..m on Thursday, April 18.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19.

Organizers say there are also a limited number of tickets that are on sale for the band's previously announced shows, which are scheduled for this month.