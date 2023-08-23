B-52s add additional shows, art exhibit, book signing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The B-52s are bringing back the "Love Shack" and "Rock Lobster" for more shows at The Venetian.

On Monday, casino officials said due to "incredible fan demand", there will also be five new shows in April. They're scheduled for April 12, 13, 17, 19, and 20. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

The band was formed in October 1976 in Athens, Georgia. They named themselves after the "Southern slang for exaggerated 'bouffant' hairdos".

Michael Grecco Productions Inc./MGP, Inc. BOSTON - 1980: Members of the band the B52's, Keith Strickland, Fred Schneider, Cindy Wilson, Kate Pierson and Ricky Wilson, pose for a photo backstage at the Berklee Performance Center in Boston, MA. (Photo by Michael Grecco)

In honor of the band's additional performances, Pinkbox Doughnuts is also selling special treats that could send you to a show. On Thursday, Aug. 31, participating locations across the valley will see "The B-52s" doughnut, which has tie-dye frosting on a raised doughnut that is filled with confetti whip and topped with the band's logo. Random doughnuts will have special pink tickets in them and one customer at each location will win a pair of tickets to the Sept. 3 show. You can see those locations below.



The Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas

3990 East Sunset Road

7531 West Lake Mead Boulevard near Summerlin

1210 West Craig Road in North Las Vegas

10510 South Eastern Road in Henderson

9435 West Tropicana Avenue in southwest Las Vegas

Doughnuts will go on sale at 6 a.m. on Aug. 31 and will be available while supplies last.

"It's always a party at Pinkbox Doughnuts where fun and happy doughnuts are the headliners and The B-52s are the ultimate fun, happy party band. [We] make a natural pair."

Pinkbox Doughnuts

The Punk Rock Museum is hosting two different events with the B-52s this month. On Aug. 27, there will be a book signing and meet-and-greet with music photographer Michael Grecco and The B-52s' Fred Schneider. Grecco's book is called "Punk, Post Punk, New Wave: Onstage, Backstage, In Your Face 1978-1991". Schneider wrote the book's forward.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the museum and both Schneider and Grecco will be there to autograph copies of the book. Guests who buy the book at the museum will also receive free entry to the museum and exhibits. That event is scheduled for Aug. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The museum will also host an exhibit of "Art By Apes", which will be hosted by The B-52s. The band collaborated with chimp artists at the Save The Chimps animal sanctuary to create a collection of paintings based on covers of the band's most popular albums.

Kate Pierson

"I'm so glad that I visited Save The Chimps. I was blown away by all the social and artistic activities they offer to the residents," said band member Kate Pierson. "Boy. Can some of those chimps paint! I am honored to collaborate with the artists among them."

The paintings will be on display at The Punk Rock Museum from Aug. 25 through Sept. 1. They're also available to purchase online or in-person on Aug. 31 during the benefit event. It is scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Space is limited at the benefit. Tickets can be booked in advance and proceeds will benefit the sanctuary. A limited edition, signed poster from the collection will be available for $52 at the event and through The B-52s website.