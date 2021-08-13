Watch
Texas woman wins more than $1M on Friday the 13th at Venetian hotel-casino

Posted at 1:33 PM, Aug 13, 2021
Friday the 13th isn't unlucky for everyone.

Nora Davila from Pharr, Texas, won $1,021,166 on IGT's Wheel of Fortune Double 3X4X5X Pay game when the three Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot on Friday morning.

This is the second big win this week for a guest at The Venetian Resort. On Wednesday, a player turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million. The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens when the lucky Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot for $1,578,584!

