Lucky Vegas slot player hits $1.2M+ Wheel of Fortune jackpot at Westgate hotel-casino

Westgate Las Vegas
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 18, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another lucky gambler has hit a million-dollar jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine in Las Vegas.

Monday, a Vegas visitor from Idaho was able to hit a $1,253,701 jackpot while playing the slot machine at the Westgate hotel-casino.

The woman, not identified by name by the property, was at the Wheel of Fortune machine for about four minutes around 4:30 a.m. when she hit the jackpot.

The lucky lady said Las Vegas was a last-minute change for her vacation plans with her husband.

