'Summerlin Sounds Summer Concert Series' returning to Downtown Summerlin

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN
Posted at 3:45 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 18:45:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin is announcing the return of the "Summerlin Sounds Summer Concert Series" starting in June.

The series is said to be held at The Lawn every Wednesday until July 12.

"All concerts are free and open to the public," officials said.

According to a press release, the first performance will take the stage at 6 p.m. with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7 p.m. and a second set at 8:30 p.m.

There will also be child activities available throughout the evening along with specialty cocktails.

Announced schedule:

  • June 7: Empire Records and Ethan Martin
  • June 14: Moonshiners and Jase Naron
  • June 21: Radical West and Ilan Dvir-Djerassi
  • June 28: Million Dollar Band and Richard Mann
  • July 5: Lyte Bryte Band and Justin Centeno
  • July 12: Jeremy Cornwell and Adena Sampson

For more information, visit www.summerlin.com.

