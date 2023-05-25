'Summerlin Sounds Summer Concert Series' returning to Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin is announcing the return of the "Summerlin Sounds Summer Concert Series" starting in June.

The series is said to be held at The Lawn every Wednesday until July 12.

"All concerts are free and open to the public," officials said.

According to a press release, the first performance will take the stage at 6 p.m. with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7 p.m. and a second set at 8:30 p.m.

There will also be child activities available throughout the evening along with specialty cocktails.

Announced schedule:



June 7: Empire Records and Ethan Martin

June 14: Moonshiners and Jase Naron

June 21: Radical West and Ilan Dvir-Djerassi

June 28: Million Dollar Band and Richard Mann

July 5: Lyte Bryte Band and Justin Centeno

July 12: Jeremy Cornwell and Adena Sampson

For more information, visit www.summerlin.com.