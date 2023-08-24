Spongebob Squarepants ride coming to Circus Circus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new Spongebob Squarepants ride is getting ready to open at the Circus Circus casino.

On Thursday, casino officials said the $6 million ride is called "Spongebob's Crazy Carnival Ride".

The ride starts when starts with Mr. Krabs invites guests to try their luck at his collection of ride-through carnival midway games while Plankton hatches a plan to steal the secret formula of the Krabby Patty.

The ride is slated to open in December.

However, an official opening date hasn't been announced.

This is the sixth new ride the park has introduced over the last three years. Over a million visitors check out the park every year. This week, the Adventuredome at Circus Circus turned 30 years old.