Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Spongebob Squarepants ride coming to Circus Circus

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Spongebob - Circus Circus ride
Posted at 12:03 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 15:03:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new Spongebob Squarepants ride is getting ready to open at the Circus Circus casino.

On Thursday, casino officials said the $6 million ride is called "Spongebob's Crazy Carnival Ride".

The ride starts when starts with Mr. Krabs invites guests to try their luck at his collection of ride-through carnival midway games while Plankton hatches a plan to steal the secret formula of the Krabby Patty.

The ride is slated to open in December.

However, an official opening date hasn't been announced.

This is the sixth new ride the park has introduced over the last three years. Over a million visitors check out the park every year. This week, the Adventuredome at Circus Circus turned 30 years old.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH