Sphere announces general admission policies for U2 concerts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock legends U2 are scheduled to take stage at Sphere for the first time on Friday.

According to Sphere's website, there are still tickets available. However, for Friday's show, they are $1,225 each and for Saturday's show they start at $645.

Sphere officials are also laying out the general admission policy ahead of the shows. Starting at 8 a.m. on each show day, sequentially numbered wristbands will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis for priority entry. They add you will need a GA ticket to get a wristband. They will be distributed next to the Plaza Entry, on the east side of the building. If you are a GA ticket holder and don't want priority entry, you will get a standard GA wristband.

After getting a wristband, fans are asked to leave and not return until 5:30 p.m., at the earliest. The only exception is for this weekend, when fans can begin lining up at 5 p.m.

Officials add that overnight lines will not be permitted and guests can't hold places in line for guests who arrive later.

At 5 p.m., guests will present their numbered wristband at the east VIP entry to enter and have their tickets scanned. GA ticket holders will be allowed to head to the GA floor section once doors open at 6 p.m. for this weekend and 6:30 p.m. for other show dates.

Fans must wear wristbands the entire time they are in line. Sphere officials said anyone who has a tampered wristband will have their wristband confiscated and will lose their place in line.